Highlights for the Quarter:

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $18.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 5.7% when compared to $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company recorded $1.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $1.7 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables located in the appendix of this release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $0.5 million, or 2.7% to $20.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $20.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total loans increased $67.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which represented an annualized increase of 5.2%, as compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Annualized net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 3.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 3.19% to 3.26%.

Cost of deposits averaged 183 basis points and 178 basis points for the third and second quarter of 2024, respectively.

Past due loans to total loans were $22.8 million or 0.43% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, compared to $20.8 million, or 0.40% for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, and $15.7 million, or 0.31% for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Annualized quarter-to-date net charge-offs to total loans were $0.4 million, or 0.03% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, compared to $0.5 million, or 0.04% for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 and $49 thousand, or 0.004% for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were $25.1 million, or 0.31% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, compared to $21.1 million, or 0.26% for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, and $22.4 million, 0.28% for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

On July 29, 2024, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Renasant Corporation ("Renasant"), the holding company for Renasant Bank, whereby the Company will merge with and into Renasant, with Renasant continuing as the surviving corporation, and immediately thereafter, the Bank will merge with and into Renasant Bank (collectively, the "Merger"). Subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction in which all shareholders of the Company will receive 1.00 share of Renasant common stock for each share of Company common stock. The Merger has been approved by each company's board of directors and shareholders and is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Completion of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

M. Ray "Hoppy" Cole, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were excited to announce our potential merger with Renasant Bank during the quarter. Together we create a high performing southeastern franchise with a simple community bank model, focused on building relationships and growing our business.

In addition to our merger announcement, the quarter was characterized by continued strong performance in terms of profitability and growth. Loans increased by 5.0% on an annualized basis, core operating earnings increased 2.7% quarter over quarter and our margin expanded six basis points.

We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and the value we hope to create for our shareholders through this strategic partnership with Renasant."

Quarterly Earnings

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $18.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 5.7%, when compared to $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $0.5 million, or 2.7%, to $20.5 million for quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $20.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company recorded $1.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $1.7 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Earnings Per Share

For the third quarter of 2024, diluted earnings per share were $0.59 compared to $0.62 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.77 for the third quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share, operating (non-GAAP) were $0.65 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.63 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.76 for the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Consolidated assets increased $0.7 million to $7.966 billion at September 30, 2024 from $7.966 billion at June 30, 2024. Loans increased $67.7 million, or 1.3%, for the quarterly comparison and deposits decreased $65.4 million, or 1.0% for the quarterly comparison.

Total loans were $5.319 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $5.251 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $5.090 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $67.7 million, or 1.3%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $228.8 million, or 4.5%, for the prior year quarterly comparison.

Total deposits were $6.561 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $6.626 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $6.480 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $65.4 million, or 1.0%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $80.7 million, or 1.2%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. Excluding a decrease in public funds of $39.8 million, deposits decreased $25.6 million, or 0.4% for the sequential quarter comparison. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits decreased to 27.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 28.2% for June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $25.1 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.0 million compared to $21.1 million at June 30, 2024 and an increase of $2.7 million compared to $22.4 million at September 30, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $16.3 million, an increase of $2.7 million as compared to June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $1.1 million as compared to September 30, 2023.

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.05% at September 30, 2024, 1.05% at June 30, 2024 and 1.05% at September 30, 2023. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total loans was 0.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 0.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 0.004% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $1.1 million to $18.6 million compared to $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $0.5 million, or 2.7%, to $20.5 million for quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $20.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $59.0 million as compared to $57.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.2 million. The increase was largely due to an increase in interest income on loans and partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.3 million.

Third quarter 2024 net interest margin of 3.33% included 11 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.26% for the second quarter in 2024, which included 12 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments.

Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 3.26% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.19% for the second quarter of 2024.

Investment securities decreased $56.5 million to $1.715 billion, or 21.5% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.771 billion, or 22.2% of total assets at June 30, 2024. The average balance of investment securities decreased $73.1 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The average yield on investment securities decreased 9 basis points to 2.56% from 2.65% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $91.6 million at September 30, 2024 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $129.0 million at June 30, 2024.

The average yield on all earning assets increased in sequential-quarter comparison from 5.14% to 5.27%. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points from 2.62% for the second quarter of 2024 to 2.72% for the third quarter of 2024.

Cost of all deposits averaged 183 basis points and 178 basis points for the third and second quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $1.1 million from $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in interchange fee income of $0.4 million and decrease of $0.7 million in other charges and fees.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $46.4 million compared to $44.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, attributable to expenses relating to the pending merger with Renasant.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $18.6 million compared to $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.8 million or 23.8%. This decrease is largely attributable to a decrease in a U.S. Treasury award of $6.2 million and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $5.2 million, offset by a decrease in net interest income of $1.7 million and increases in salaries and acquisition charges of $2.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $3.5 million, or 14.7%, to $20.5 million for quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $24.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This decrease is largely attributable to a decrease in a U.S. Treasury award of $6.2 million and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $5.2 million, offset by a decrease in net interest income of $1.7 million and increases in salaries of $2.3 million.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $59.0 million, a decrease of $1.7 million or 2.8% when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $60.0 million and $61.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease was largely due to a decrease in purchase accounting adjustments of $2.3 million for the third quarter comparisons.

Third quarter of 2024 net interest margin was 3.33%, which included 11 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.47% for the same quarter in 2023, which included 25 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 11 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison primarily due to an increase in rates on loans, partially offset by a corresponding increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities.

Non-interest income decreased $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. A decrease in U.S. Treasury awards of $6.2 million accounted for a majority of the change.

Third quarter 2024 non-interest expense was $46.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 2.8% as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding acquisition charges, non-interest expense decreased $3.3 million of which salaries and employee benefits increased $2.3 million offset by a decrease in other expenses of $5.2 million.

Investment securities totaled $1.715 billion, or 21.5% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.836 billion, or 23.3% of total assets at September 30, 2023. For the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, the average balance of investment securities decreased $168.2 million. The average yield on investment securities increased 30 basis points to 2.56% from 2.26% in the prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $91.6 million at September 30, 2024 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $184.9 million at September 30, 2023.

The average yield on all earning assets increased 37 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison, from 4.90% for the third quarter of 2023 to 5.27% for the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 67 basis points from 2.05% for the third quarter of 2023 to 2.72% for the third quarter of 2024.

Cost of all deposits averaged 183 basis points for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 121 basis points for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Earnings Comparison

In the year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders decreased $5.5 million, or 8.6%, from $64.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to $58.9 million for the same period ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income was $174.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $17.5 million as compared to the same period ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest expense on deposits partially offset by an increase in loan interest income.

Non-interest income was $38.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $6.1 million as compared to the same period ended September 30, 2023. A decrease in U.S. Treasury awards of $6.2 million accounted for the change.

Non-interest expense was $133.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $6.4 million as compared to the same period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreased acquisition charges of $5.5 million and other non-interest expense of $8.1 million, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $5.0 million.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on its common stock on November 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank ("The First"). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company's website: www.thefirstbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, FTE net interest income, FTE net interest margin, core net interest margin, FTE average yield on investment securities, FTE average yield on all earning assets, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating, diluted earnings per share, operating, efficiency ratio, operating and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Fully-tax equivalent, or "FTE", financial metrics are measures used by management to evaluate the corresponding GAAP financial metrics in a manner that takes into account the tax benefits associated with income sources that are exempt from state or federal taxes. Core net interest margin is used by management to measure the net return on earnings assets, which includes investment securities, loans, and leases but excludes certain income and expense items that the Company's management considers to be non-core/adjusted in nature. Similarly, "operating" financial metrics, including operating efficiency ratio and operating earnings per share, are used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Management uses "tangible" financial metrics, including tangible common equity and tangible book value, to measure the value of the Company's assets net of intangible assets, such as goodwill. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value, net interest margin, common equity, net earnings available to common shareholders, diluted earnings per share, efficiency ratio, average yield on investment securities, average yield on all earning assets, or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "positioned" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; (2) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressure, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (3) interest rate risk, including the effects of elevated interest rates; (4) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (5) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (6) risks related to the Company's recently completed acquisitions, and risks related to the Merger, including the fluctuations of the market value of the consideration to be paid to the Company's shareholders in the Merger, the risks related to combining our businesses, expenses related to the Merger and integration of the combined entity, the risks that the Merger may not occur, and the risk of litigation related to the Merger; (7) changes in management's plans for the future; (8) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (9) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (11) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (12) higher inflation and its impacts; (13) significant turbulence or disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (14) potential impacts of the adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (15) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts relating to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, and (16) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS DATA Quarter Ended 9/30/24 Quarter Ended 6/30/24 Quarter Ended 3/31/24 Quarter Ended 12/31/23 Quarter Ended 9/30/23 Total Interest Income $ 93,561 $ 91,027 $ 91,663 $ 88,720 $ 85,681 Total Interest Expense 34,547 33,233 34,322 31,055 24,977 Net Interest Income 59,014 57,794 57,341 57,665 60,704 Net Interest Income excluding PPP Fee Income 59,010 57,793 57,340 57,664 60,703 FTE net interest income* 60,004 58,797 58,339 58,651 61,696 Provision for credit losses 1,000 1,650 - 1,250 1,000 Non-interest income 12,242 13,319 12,679 2,346 19,324 Non-interest expense 46,394 44,089 43,425 44,433 47,724 Earnings before income taxes 23,862 25,374 26,595 14,328 31,304 Income tax expense 5,291 5,677 5,967 3,281 6,944 Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,571 $ 19,697 $ 20,628 $ 11,047 $ 24,360 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.66 $ 0.35 $ 0.78 Diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.62 0.65 0.35 0.77 Diluted earnings per share, operating* 0.65 0.63 0.65 0.59 0.76 Quarterly dividends per share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.24 0.23 Book value per common share at end of period 32.11 30.83 30.45 30.22 28.57 Tangible book value per common share at period end* 21.50 20.15 19.70 19.35 17.62 Market price at end of period 32.13 25.98 25.95 29.33 26.97 Shares outstanding at period end 31,511,260 31,525,232 31,528,748 31,399,803 31,404,231 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,516,823 31,527,592 31,475,254 31,401,612 31,405,439 Diluted 31,713,385 31,679,827 31,630,745 31,587,506 31,609,564 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 7,944,553 $ 7,939,783 $ 8,005,574 $ 7,917,303 $ 7,873,345 Loans and leases 5,288,321 5,202,006 5,158,071 5,145,228 5,038,928 Total deposits 6,560,761 6,625,500 6,599,287 6,440,774 6,466,141 Total common equity 975,359 963,445 952,708 901,530 905,070 Total tangible common equity* 639,891 625,586 612,470 558,889 560,071 SELECTED RATIOS Annualized return on avg assets (ROA) 0.94 % 0.99 % 1.03 % 0.56 % 1.24 % Annualized return on avg assets, operating* 1.03 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 0.95 % 1.22 % Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, operating* 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.33 % 1.31 % 1.62 % Annualized return on avg common equity, operating* 8.41 % 8.29 % 8.66 % 8.32 % 10.63 % Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, operating* 12.82 % 12.76 % 13.48 % 13.41 % 17.17 % Average loans to average deposits 80.61 % 78.51 % 78.16 % 79.89 % 77.93 % FTE Net Interest Margin* 3.38 % 3.32 % 3.26 % 3.33 % 3.52 % Efficiency Ratio 64.22 % 61.14 % 61.15 % 72.84 % 58.90 % Efficiency Ratio, operating* 60.63 % 60.65 % 61.14 % 62.00 % 56.06 % *See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures CREDIT QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a % of total loans 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ACL 3.42 % 3.05 % 2.72 % 3.05 % 3.69 % Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 0.47 % 0.40 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.44 % Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans 0.033 % 0.036 % 0.006 % 0.061 % 0.004 %

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) BALANCE SHEET September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,135 $ 207,606 $ 339,964 $ 355,147 $ 197,632 Securities available for sale 1,060,014 1,124,462 1,088,568 1,042,365 1,141,971 Securities held to maturity 602,328 607,502 622,574 654,539 658,524 Other investments 52,386 39,293 34,094 37,754 35,872 Total investment securities 1,714,728 1,771,257 1,745,236 1,734,658 1,836,367 Loans held for sale 2,987 5,892 4,241 2,914 5,960 Total loans 5,318,590 5,250,893 5,139,952 5,170,042 5,089,800 Allowance for credit losses (55,700 ) (55,133 ) (53,959 ) (54,032 ) (53,565 ) Loans, net 5,262,890 5,195,760 5,085,993 5,116,010 5,036,235 Premises and equipment 177,652 179,289 181,194 182,162 183,740 Other Real Estate Owned 7,314 6,356 6,743 8,320 4,920 Goodwill and other intangibles 334,178 336,561 338,946 341,332 343,869 Other assets 252,571 263,079 261,442 258,802 275,562 Total assets $ 7,966,455 $ 7,965,800 $ 7,963,759 $ 7,999,345 $ 7,884,285 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,796,746 $ 1,870,305 $ 1,836,952 $ 1,849,013 $ 1,967,661 Interest-bearing deposits 4,763,966 4,755,812 4,873,403 4,613,859 4,512,364 Total deposits 6,560,712 6,626,117 6,710,355 6,462,872 6,480,025 Borrowings 207,500 182,400 110,000 390,000 302,000 Subordinated debentures 123,645 123,558 123,472 123,386 128,300 Other liabilities 62,915 61,840 60,020 74,053 76,739 Total liabilities 6,954,772 6,993,915 7,003,847 7,050,311 6,987,064 Total shareholders' equity 1,011,683 971,885 959,912 949,034 897,221 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,966,455 $ 7,965,800 $ 7,963,759 $ 7,999,345 $ 7,884,285

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Three Months Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 80,123 $ 76,269 $ 76,172 $ 74,357 $ 70,349 Investment securities 10,989 11,833 11,248 10,803 10,614 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 2,008 2,067 2,627 3,235 4,277 Other interest income 441 858 1,616 325 441 Total interest income 93,561 91,027 91,663 88,720 85,681 Interest Expense: Deposits 29,763 29,247 29,182 24,489 19,314 Borrowings 2,607 1,956 3,022 4,500 3,556 Subordinated debentures 1,961 1,814 1,887 1,807 1,849 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 216 216 231 259 258 Total interest expense 34,547 33,233 34,322 31,055 24,977 Net interest income 59,014 57,794 57,341 57,665 60,704 Provision for credit losses 1,000 1,650 - 1,250 1,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 58,014 56,144 57,341 56,415 59,704 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,709 3,334 3,367 3,447 3,646 Mortgage Income 927 972 704 582 878 Interchange Fee Income 4,460 4,893 4,195 4,593 5,280 Gain (Loss) on securities, net 225 14 (48 ) (9,670 ) 2 Treasury Awards - - - - 6,197 Loss on sale of premises and equipment (344 ) 163 - (524 ) (104 ) Other charges and fees 3,265 3,943 4,461 3,918 3,425 Total non-interest income 12,242 13,319 12,679 2,346 19,324 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,131 25,045 24,508 23,717 22,807 Occupancy expense 5,659 5,490 5,714 5,688 5,343 FDIC/OCC premiums 973 1,020 1,008 1,263 1,158 Marketing 49 59 139 71 559 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,384 2,385 2,385 2,385 2,385 Other professional services 1,457 2,028 1,833 2,309 1,499 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 2,592 352 8 593 588 Other non-interest expense 8,149 7,710 7,830 8,407 13,385 Total non-interest expense 46,394 44,089 43,425 44,433 47,724 Earnings before income taxes 23,862 25,374 26,595 14,328 31,304 Income tax expense 5,291 5,677 5,967 3,281 6,944 Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,571 $ 19,697 $ 20,628 $ 11,047 $ 24,360 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 0.35 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.76 *See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Year to Date 2024 2023 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 232,559 $ 202,460 PPP loan fee income 5 210 Investment securities 34,070 33,136 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 6,702 14,279 Other interest income 2,915 2,128 Total interest income 276,251 252,213 Interest Expense: Deposits 88,192 46,110 Borrowings 7,585 7,779 Subordinated debentures 5,662 6,163 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments 663 501 Total interest expense 102,102 60,553 Net interest income 174,149 191,660 Provision for credit losses 2,650 13,250 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 171,499 178,410 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,410 10,728 Mortgage Income 2,603 2,284 Interchange Fee Income 13,548 14,321 Gain (loss) on securities, net 191 (46 ) Treasury Awards - 6,197 (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment (181 ) 559 Other charges and fees 11,669 10,316 Total non-interest income 38,240 44,359 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 74,684 69,695 Occupancy expense 16,863 15,680 FDIC/OCC premiums 3,001 2,586 Marketing 247 762 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 7,154 7,178 Other professional services 5,318 4,137 Acquisition & charter conversion charges 2,952 8,482 Other non-interest expense 23,689 31,773 Total non-interest expense 133,908 140,293 Earnings before income taxes 75,831 82,476 Income tax expense 16,935 18,066 Net income available to common shareholders 58,896 64,410 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.86 $ 2.04 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 1.93 $ 2.47 *See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) COMPOSITION OF LOANS September 30, 2024 Percent of Total June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Percent of Total Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 716,391 13.5 % $ 710,808 $ 737,511 $ 765,422 $ 753,120 14.8 % Real estate - construction 625,521 11.8 % 639,931 633,804 629,660 633,682 12.4 % Real estate - commercial 2,472,332 46.4 % 2,435,853 2,356,552 2,377,864 2,317,666 45.5 % Real estate - residential 1,431,342 26.9 % 1,387,102 1,330,589 1,311,395 1,298,980 25.5 % Lease Financing Receivable 1,915 - % 1,749 1,794 1,292 1,548 - % Obligations of States & subdivisions 25,905 0.5 % 27,286 28,541 29,316 29,650 0.6 % Consumer 45,184 0.8 % 48,164 51,161 55,094 55,154 1.1 % Loans held for sale 2,987 0.1 % 5,892 4,241 2,914 5,960 0.1 % Total loans $ 5,321,577 100 % $ 5,256,785 $ 5,144,193 $ 5,172,957 $ 5,095,760 100.0 % COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS September 30, 2024 Percent of Total June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Percent of Total Non-interest bearing $ 1,796,746 27.4 % $ 1,870,305 $ 1,836,952 $ 1,849,013 $ 1,967,661 30.4 % NOW and other 2,002,693 30.5 % 2,075,566 2,135,343 1,914,792 1,962,383 30.3 % Money Market/Savings 1,566,648 23.9 % 1,573,194 1,656,688 1,623,311 1,532,822 23.7 % Time Deposits of less than $250,000 921,056 14.0 % 825,460 816,153 813,877 766,553 11.8 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or more 273,569 4.2 % 281,591 265,219 261,879 250,606 3.8 % Total Deposits $ 6,560,712 100 % $ 6,626,116 $ 6,710,355 $ 6,462,872 $ 6,480,025 100.0 % ASSET QUALITY DATA September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 16,284 $ 13,553 $ 10,961 $ 10,691 $ 17,423 Loans past due 90 days and over 1,455 1,174 687 1,163 53 Total nonperforming loans 17,739 14,727 11,648 11,854 17,476 Other real estate owned 7,314 6,356 6,743 8,320 4,920 Total nonperforming assets $ 25,053 $ 21,083 $ 18,391 $ 20,174 $ 22,396 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.28 % Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 0.47 % 0.40 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.44 % ACL to nonperforming loans 314.00 % 374.37 % 463.25 % 455.81 % 306.51 % ACL to total loans 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Qtr-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 433 $ 476 $ 73 $ 783 $ 49 Annualized QTD net chg-offs (recs) to loans 0.033 % 0.036 % 0.006 % 0.061 % 0.004 %

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Analysis September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Tax Tax Tax Tax Tax Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Taxable securities $ 1,269,082 $ 8,064 2.54 % $ 1,328,780 $ 8,868 2.67 % $ 1,342,644 $ 8,303 2.47 % $ 1,375,695 $ 7,892 2.29 % $ 1,419,343 $ 7,685 2.17 % Tax-exempt securities 445,376 3,915 3.52 % 458,752 3,968 3.46 % 468,432 3,944 3.37 % 446,348 3,897 3.49 % 463,329 3,921 3.39 % Total investment securities 1,714,458 11,979 2.79 % 1,787,532 12,836 2.87 % 1,811,076 12,247 2.70 % 1,822,043 11,789 2.59 % 1,882,672 11,606 2.47 % Int bearing dep in other banks 92,122 441 1.92 % 99,290 858 3.46 % 189,785 1,616 3.41 % 70,193 325 1.85 % 79,448 441 2.22 % Loans 5,288,321 82,131 6.21 % 5,202,006 78,336 6.02 % 5,158,071 78,798 6.11 % 5,145,228 77,592 6.03 % 5,038,928 74,626 5.92 % Total interest earning assets 7,094,901 94,551 5.33 % 7,088,828 92,030 5.19 % 7,158,932 92,661 5.18 % 7,037,464 89,706 5.10 % 7,001,048 86,673 4.95 % Other assets 849,652 850,955 846,642 879,839 872,297 Total assets $ 7,944,553 $ 7,939,783 $ 8,005,574 $ 7,917,303 $ 7,873,345 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 4,740,726 $ 29,979 2.53 % $ 4,795,120 $ 29,463 2.46 % $ 4,803,277 $ 29,412 2.45 % $ 4,533,386 $ 24,748 2.18 % $ 4,459,869 $ 19,572 1.76 % Borrowed Funds 214,192 2,607 4.87 % 157,045 1,956 4.98 % 254,505 3,023 4.75 % 361,445 4,500 4.98 % 296,963 3,556 4.79 % Subordinated debentures 123,596 1,961 6.35 % 123,510 1,814 5.87 % 123,424 1,887 6.12 % 126,925 1,807 5.69 % 128,251 1,849 5.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,078,514 34,547 2.72 % 5,075,675 33,233 2.62 % 5,181,206 34,322 2.65 % 5,021,756 31,055 2.47 % 4,885,083 24,977 2.05 % Other liabilities 1,890,680 1,900,663 1,871,660 1,994,017 2,083,192 Shareholders' equity 975,359 963,445 952,708 901,530 905,070 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,944,553 $ 7,939,783 $ 8,005,574 $ 7,917,303 $ 7,873,345 Net interest income (FTE)* $ 60,004 2.61 % $ 58,797 2.57 % $ 58,339 2.53 % $ 58,651 2.63 % $ 61,696 2.91 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.38 % 3.32 % 3.26 % 3.33 % 3.52 % Core net interest margin* 3.26 % 3.19 % 3.10 % 3.14 % 3.27 % *See reconciliation for non-GAAP financial measures

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Per Common Share Data Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Book value per common share $ 32.11 $ 30.83 $ 30.45 $ 30.22 $ 28.57 Effect of intangible assets per share 10.61 10.68 10.75 10.87 10.95 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.50 $ 20.15 $ 19.70 $ 19.35 $ 17.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 0.35 $ 0.77 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.08 0.01 - 0.02 0.02 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.02 ) - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Effect of Treasury awards - - - - (0.20 ) Tax on Treasury awards - - - - 0.05 Effect on contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - - - - 0.17 Tax on contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - - - - (0.04 ) Loss on securities repositioning - - - 0.31 - Tax loss on securities repositioning - - - (0.08 ) - Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.76 Year to Date 2024 2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 2.04 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.09 0.27 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.02 ) (0.07 ) Effect of Treasury awards - (0.20 ) Tax on Treasury awards - 0.05 Effect on contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - 0.17 Tax on contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - (0.04 ) Initial provision for acquired loans - 0.34 Tax on initial provision for acquired loans - (0.09 ) Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 1.93 $ 2.47 Year to Date 2024 2023 Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,896 $ 64,410 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 2,952 8,482 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (747 ) (2,146 ) Treasury awards - (6,197 ) Tax on Treasury awards - 1,568 Contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - 5,190 Tax on contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - (1,313 ) Initial provision for acquired loans - 10,727 Tax on initial provision for acquired loans - (2,714 ) Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating $ 61,101 $ 78,007

Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Total average assets A $ 7,944,553 $ 7,939,783 $ 8,005,574 $ 7,917,303 $ 7,873,345 Total average earning assets B $ 7,094,901 $ 7,088,828 $ 7,158,932 $ 7,037,464 $ 7,001,048 Common Equity C $ 975,359 $ 963,445 $ 952,708 $ 901,530 $ 905,070 Less intangible assets 335,468 337,859 340,238 342,641 344,999 Total Tangible common equity D $ 639,891 $ 625,586 $ 612,470 $ 558,889 $ 560,071 Three Months Ended Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Net interest income E $ 59,014 $ 57,794 $ 57,341 $ 57,665 $ 60,704 Tax-exempt investment income (2,925 ) (2,965 ) (2,946 ) (2,911 ) (2,929 ) Taxable investment income 3,915 3,968 3,944 3,897 3,921 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent F $ 60,004 $ 58,797 $ 58,339 $ 58,651 $ 61,696 Annualized Net Interest Margin E/B 3.33 % 3.26 % 3.20 % 3.28 % 3.47 % Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent F/B 3.38 % 3.32 % 3.26 % 3.33 % 3.52 % Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent Total Interest Income R $ 93,561 $ 91,027 $ 91,663 $ 88,720 $ 85,681 Tax-exempt investment income (2,925 ) (2,965 ) (2,946 ) (2,911 ) (2,929 ) Taxable investment income 3,915 3,968 3,944 3,897 3,921 Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent G $ 94,551 $ 92,030 $ 92,661 $ 89,706 $ 86,673 Yield on Average Earning Assets R/B 5.27 % 5.14 % 5.12 % 5.04 % 4.90 % Yield on Average Earning Assets, Fully Tax Equivalent G/B 5.33 % 5.19 % 5.18 % 5.10 % 4.95 % Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent Interest Income Investment Securities S $ 10,989 $ 11,833 $ 11,248 $ 10,803 $ 10,614 Tax-exempt investment income (2,925 ) (2,965 ) (2,946 ) (2,911 ) (2,929 ) Taxable investment Income 3,915 3,968 3,944 3,897 3,921 Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H $ 11,979 $ 12,836 $ 12,246 $ 11,789 $ 11,606 Average Investment Securities I $ 1,714,458 $ 1,787,532 $ 1,811,076 $ 1,822,043 $ 1,882,672 Yield on Investment Securities S/I 2.56 % 2.65 % 2.48 % 2.37 % 2.26 % Yield on Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H/I 2.79 % 2.87 % 2.70 % 2.59 % 2.47 %

Three Months Ended Core Net Interest Margin Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Net interest income (FTE) $ 60,004 $ 58,797 $ 58,339 $ 58,651 $ 61,696 Less purchase accounting adjustments 2,008 2,067 2,627 3,235 4,276 Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj J $ 57,996 $ 56,730 $ 55,712 $ 55,416 $ 57,420 Total average earning assets $ 7,094,901 $ 7,088,828 $ 7,158,932 $ 7,037,464 $ 7,001,048 Add average balance of loan valuation discount 20,306 22,341 24,675 27,573 31,269 Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount K $ 7,115,207 $ 7,111,169 $ 7,183,607 $ 7,065,037 $ 7,032,317 Core net interest margin J/K 3.26 % 3.19 % 3.10 % 3.14 % 3.27 % Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Operating Expense Total non-interest expense $ 46,394 $ 44,089 $ 43,425 $ 44,433 $ 47,724 Pre-tax non-operating expenses (2,592 ) (352 ) (8 ) (594 ) (5,777 ) Adjusted Operating Expense L $ 43,802 $ 43,737 $ 43,417 $ 43,839 $ 41,947 Operating Revenue Net interest income, FTE $ 60,004 $ 58,797 $ 58,339 $ 58,651 $ 61,696 Total non-interest income 12,242 13,319 12,679 2,346 19,324 Pre-tax non-operating items - - - 9,708 (6,197 ) Adjusted Operating Revenue M $ 72,246 $ 72,116 $ 71,018 $ 70,705 $ 74,823 Efficiency Ratio, operating L/M 60.63 % 60.65 % 61.14 % 62.00 % 56.06 % Three Months Ended Return Ratios Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Net income available to common shareholders N $ 18,571 $ 19,697 $ 20,628 $ 11,047 $ 24,360 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 2,592 352 8 593 588 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (656 ) (89 ) (2 ) (150 ) (149 ) Treasury awards - - - - (6,197 ) Tax on Treasury awards - - - - 1,568 Contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - - - - 5,190 Tax on contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - - - - (1,313 ) Loss on securities repositioning - - - 9,708 - Tax loss on securities repositioning - - - (2,457 ) - Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating O $ 20,507 $ 19,960 $ 20,634 $ 18,741 $ 24,047

Three Months Ended Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Earnings before income taxes P $ 23,862 $ 25,374 $ 26,595 $ 14,328 $ 31,304 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 2,592 352 8 593 588 Provision for credit losses 1,000 1,650 - 1,250 1,000 Treasury awards - - - - (6,197 ) Contributions/consulting/advertising related to Treasury awards - - - - 5,190 Loss on securities repositioning - - - 9,708 - Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Q $ 27,454 $ 27,376 $ 26,603 $ 25,879 $ 31,885 Annualized return on avg assets N/A 0.94 % 0.99 % 1.03 % 0.56 % 1.24 % Annualized return on avg assets, oper O/A 1.03 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 0.95 % 1.22 % Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, oper Q/A 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.33 % 1.31 % 1.62 % Annualized return on avg common equity, oper O/C 8.41 % 8.29 % 8.66 % 8.32 % 10.63 % Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, operating O/D 12.82 % 12.76 % 13.48 % 13.41 % 17.17 % Three Months Ended Capital Ratios Sept 30, 2024* June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.5 % 12.4 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.0 % Leverage (Tier 1) ratio 10.3 % 10.0 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.6 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.4 % 15.3 % 15.2 % 15.0 % 15.1 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.9 % 8.3 % 8.1 % 7.9 % 7.3 % *estimated

