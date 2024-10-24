HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. ("Helix") (NYSE: HLX) reported net income of $29.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024 compared to net income of $32.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024 and net income of $15.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023. Helix reported adjusted EBITDA1 of $87.6 million for the third quarter 2024 compared to $96.9 million for the second quarter 2024 and $96.4 million for the third quarter 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Helix reported net income of $35.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, included a pre-tax loss of $20.9 million related to the retirement of our Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, and net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included a pre-tax loss of $31.3 million due to the increase in the value of the contingent consideration related to the Alliance acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $231.5 million compared to $202.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The table below summarizes our results of operations:

Summary of Results ($ in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine-Months Ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Revenues $ 342,419 $ 395,670 $ 364,797 $ 1,003,427 $ 954,571 Gross Profit $ 65,665 $ 80,545 $ 75,486 $ 160,705 $ 151,078 19 % 20 % 21 % 16 % 16 % Net Income $ 29,514 $ 15,560 $ 32,289 $ 35,516 $ 17,495 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.12 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.11 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 87,621 $ 96,385 $ 96,895 $ 231,506 $ 202,771 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 324,120 $ 168,370 $ 275,066 $ 324,120 $ 168,370 Net Debt1 $ (9,447 ) $ 58,887 $ 43,563 $ (9,447 ) $ 58,887 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $ 55,731 $ 31,611 $ (12,164 ) $ 108,051 $ 57,720 Free Cash Flow1 $ 52,645 $ 23,366 $ (16,153 ) $ 97,734 $ 41,920

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures; see non-GAAP reconciliations below

Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, stated, "Helix's third quarter 2024 results reflect its strength financially, operationally and commercially. Our Robotics segment continues to perform at a high level, benefitting from strong trenching and renewables operations in the North Sea and Asia Pacific. Our Well Intervention segment performed well even though impacted by 105 mobilization days on the Q4000 transiting to West Africa and the Q7000 transiting in Australia. We achieved our strong third quarter results despite significant weather disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico, which have negatively impacted our Shallow Water Abandonment segment during the quarter, and lower oil and gas production due to shut-ins on some of our offshore wells. During the quarter, we also entered into three well intervention contracts that increased our backlog by over $800 million and provide contract coverage for multiple years into the future. Overall, we believe our third quarter performance and achievements display our steadfast execution of our strategy, the confidence our customers have in our services and the strength of this market."

Segment Information, Operational and Financial Highlights ($ in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Revenues: Well Intervention $ 182,667 $ 225,367 $ 224,679 $ 623,805 $ 522,026 Robotics 84,526 75,646 81,249 216,084 194,918 Shallow Water Abandonment 71,595 87,272 50,841 149,289 212,959 Production Facilities 20,695 24,469 25,400 70,247 68,502 Intercompany Eliminations (17,064 ) (17,084 ) (17,372 ) (55,998 ) (43,834 ) Total $ 342,419 $ 395,670 $ 364,797 $ 1,003,427 $ 954,571 Income (Loss) from Operations: Well Intervention $ 16,109 $ 16,120 $ 29,299 $ 64,087 $ 11,357 Robotics 24,158 20,665 28,400 58,008 43,226 Shallow Water Abandonment 8,808 27,624 (281 ) (3,901 ) 54,208 Production Facilities 8,288 8,886 9,097 15,842 21,817 Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration - (16,499 ) - - (31,319 ) Corporate / Other / Eliminations (12,723 ) (20,568 ) (13,322 ) (37,479 ) (51,159 ) Total $ 44,640 $ 36,228 $ 53,193 $ 96,557 $ 48,130

Segment Results

Well Intervention

Well Intervention revenues decreased $42.0 million, or 19%, during the third quarter 2024 primarily due to a higher number of transit and mobilization days compared to the prior quarter. During the third quarter 2024, the Q4000 incurred approximately 67 days of paid mobilization and transit to West Africa, and the Q7000 incurred approximately 38 days of paid mobilization and transit between contracts offshore Australia, periods during which mobilization revenues and costs were deferred and not recognized. Pass-through revenues were also lower during the third quarter 2024 following the completion of the Seawell's Mediterranean campaign during the second quarter 2024. Overall Well Intervention vessel utilization was 97%, including the mobilization and transit periods, during the third quarter 2024 compared to 94% during the prior quarter. Well Intervention operating income decreased $13.2 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was due to lower revenues, offset in part by the deferral of transit and mobilization costs during the third quarter 2024.

Well Intervention revenues decreased $42.7 million, or 19%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a higher number of transit and mobilization days compared to the third quarter 2023. The Q4000 incurred approximately 67 days of paid mobilization and transit to West Africa and the Q7000 incurred approximately 38 days of paid mobilization and transit between contracts offshore Australia during the third quarter 2024, whereas both vessels were nearly fully operational during the third quarter 2023. Overall Well Intervention vessel utilization increased to 97% during the third quarter 2024 compared to 92% during the third quarter 2023. Well Intervention operating income was unchanged at $16.1 million during the third quarters 2024 and 2023 with lower revenues being offset by lower costs due in part to the deferral of transit and mobilization costs during the third quarter 2024.

Robotics

Robotics revenues increased $3.3 million, or 4%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher vessel, trenching and ROV activities compared to the prior quarter. Chartered vessel activity increased to 532 days, or 96%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to 528 days, or 97%, during the prior quarter. Integrated vessel trenching increased to 249 days during the third quarter 2024 compared to 232 days during the prior quarter. The i-Plough had 92 days utilization on a third-party vessel and the IROV boulder grab had 92 days utilization during the third quarter 2024 compared to 49 days and 78 days, respectively, during the prior quarter. Overall ROV and trencher utilization increased to 77% during the third quarter 2024 compared to 76% during the prior quarter. Robotics operating income decreased $4.2 million despite higher revenues during the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher-margin contracts completed during the prior quarter.

Robotics revenues increased $8.9 million, or 12%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023. The increase in revenues was due to higher vessel, trenching and ROV activities during the third quarter 2024. Chartered vessel activity increased to 532 days, or 96%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to 506 days, or 97%, during the third quarter 2023. Integrated vessel trenching decreased to 249 days during the third quarter 2024 compared to 276 days during the third quarter 2023, and the third quarter 2024 included 92 days utilization on the i-Plough trencher on a third-party vessel and 92 days utilization on the IROV boulder grab, whereas the i-Plough and IROV were idle during the third quarter 2023. Overall ROV and trencher utilization increased to 77% during the third quarter 2024 compared to 67% during the third quarter 2023. Robotics operating income increased $3.5 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023 primarily due to higher revenues during the third quarter 2024.

Shallow Water Abandonment

Shallow Water Abandonment revenues increased $20.8 million, or 41%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to the previous quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase in vessel and heavy lift activity during the third quarter 2024. Vessel utilization (excluding heavy lift) increased to 76% during the third quarter 2024 compared to 58% during the prior quarter. The Epic Hedron heavy lift barge had 88% utilization during the third quarter 2024 compared to 46% during the prior quarter. Plug and Abandonment (P&A) and Coiled Tubing systems activity declined slightly to 607 days, or 25% utilization, during the third quarter 2024 compared to 632 days, or 27% utilization, during the prior quarter. These improvements during the third quarter were achieved despite the impacts of Hurricanes Francine and Helene in September 2024 that resulted in approximately 12 weather-related idle days, up to an estimated $10 million loss in revenue, during the quarter. Shallow Water Abandonment operating income improved $9.1 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher revenues during the third quarter 2024.

Shallow Water Abandonment revenues decreased $15.7 million, or 18%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023 due to lower vessel and system utilization during the third quarter 2024. Revenue decreases were offset in part by higher pass-through revenues on the P&A systems compared to the third quarter 2023. Vessel utilization (excluding heavy lift) was 76% during the third quarter 2024 compared to 89% during the third quarter 2023. P&A and Coiled Tubing systems utilization declined to 607 days, or 25%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to 1,531 days utilization, or 74%, during the third quarter 2023. The Epic Hedron heavy lift barge had 88% utilization during the third quarter 2024 compared to 100% utilization during the third quarter 2023. Utilization rates for the segment during the third quarter 2024 reflect 12 weather-related idle days, up to an estimated $10 million loss in revenue, resulting from Hurricanes Francine and Helene. Shallow Water Abandonment operating income decreased $18.8 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023 primarily due to lower revenues, in addition to higher costs due to an increase in lower margin pass-through activities during the third quarter 2024.

Production Facilities

Production Facilities revenues decreased $4.7 million, or 19%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower oil and gas production and prices during the third quarter. Oil and gas production declined due to an ongoing unplanned shut-in of the Thunder Hawk wells during most of the third quarter 2024. Production Facilities operating income decreased $0.8 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower oil and gas revenues, offset in part by lower production costs, during the third quarter 2024.

Production Facilities revenues decreased $3.8 million, or 15%, during the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023 primarily due to lower oil and gas production and prices during the third quarter 2024. Oil and gas production declined during the third quarter 2024 due to an ongoing unplanned shut-in of the Thunder Hawk wells. Production Facilities operating income decreased $0.6 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023 primarily due lower revenues, offset in part by lower production costs, during the third quarter 2024.

Selling, General and Administrative and Other

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $21.1 million, or 6.2% of revenue, during the third quarter 2024 compared to $22.3 million, or 6.1% of revenue, during the prior quarter. The decrease in expenses during the third quarter 2024 was primarily due to lower compensation costs compared to the prior quarter.

Other Income and Expenses

Other expense, net was $0.0 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to $0.4 million other expense during the prior quarter. Other expense, net in the third quarter 2024 primarily includes a charge of $2.4 million related an increase in the value of incentive credits granted to the seller of P&A equipment that Helix acquired in 2023, offset by foreign currency gains related to the approximate 6% appreciation of the British pound during the third quarter 2024.

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

Change in fair value of contingent consideration of $16.5 million in the third quarter 2023 was related to our acquisition of Alliance and reflected an increase in the fair value during the third quarter 2023 of the estimated earn-out that was paid in April 2024.

Cash Flows

Operating cash flows were $55.7 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to $(12.2) million during the prior quarter and $31.6 million during the third quarter 2023. During the prior quarter, operating cash flows included $58.3 million related to the Alliance earn-out payment. Excluding the impact of the earn-out payment, third quarter 2024 operating cash flows increased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower working capital outflows and lower regulatory certification costs on our vessels and systems, offset partially by lower earnings. Third quarter operating cash flows increased year over year primarily due to lower working capital outflows and lower regulatory certification costs on our vessels and systems during the third quarter 2024. Regulatory certifications for our vessels and systems, which are included in operating cash flows, were $8.9 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to $10.7 million during the prior quarter and $17.9 million during the third quarter 2023.

Capital expenditures, which are included in investing cash flows, totaled $3.2 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to $4.0 million during the prior quarter and $8.2 million during the third quarter 2023.

Free Cash Flow was $52.6 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to $(16.2) million during the prior quarter and $23.4 million during the third quarter 2023. The increase in Free Cash Flow in the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter 2023 was due primarily to higher operating cash flows in the third quarter 2024. (Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.)

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents were $324.1 million on September 30, 2024. Available capacity under our ABL facility on September 30, 2024, was $74.7 million, resulting in total liquidity of $398.8 million. Consolidated long-term debt was $314.7 million on September 30, 2024, resulting in negative Net Debt of $9.4 million. (Net Debt is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.)

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and decommissioning operations. Our services are key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management evaluates operating performance and financial condition using certain non-GAAP measures, primarily EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. We define EBITDA as earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, net other income or expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-cash impairment losses on goodwill and other long-lived assets are also added back if applicable. To arrive at our measure of Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude gains or losses on disposition of assets, acquisition and integration costs, gains or losses related to convertible senior notes, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, and the general provision (release) for current expected credit losses, if any. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales and insurance recoveries (related to property and equipment), if any. Net Debt is calculated as long-term debt including current maturities of long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt to monitor and facilitate internal evaluation of the performance of our business operations, to facilitate external comparison of our business results to those of others in our industry, to analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future investments and acquisitions, to plan and evaluate operating budgets, and in certain cases, to report our results to the holders of our debt as required by our debt covenants. We believe that our measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt provide useful information to the public regarding our operating performance and ability to service debt and fund capital expenditures and may help our investors understand and compare our results to other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Other companies may calculate their measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt differently from the way we do, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, but instead are supplemental to, income from operations, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions that are excluded from these measures. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the items without unreasonable effort, which amounts could be significant.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding: our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations; any projections of financial items including projections as to guidance and other outlook information; future operations expenditures; our ability to enter into, renew and/or perform commercial contracts; the spot market; our current work continuing; visibility and future utilization; our protocols and plans; energy transition or energy security; our spending and cost management efforts and our ability to manage changes; oil price volatility and its effects and results; our ability to identify, effect and integrate mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions, including the integration of the Alliance acquisition and any subsequently identified legacy issues with respect thereto; developments; any financing transactions or arrangements or our ability to enter into such transactions or arrangements; our sustainability initiatives; future economic conditions or performance; our share repurchase program or execution; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to market conditions and the demand for our services; volatility of oil and natural gas prices; results from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures or similar transactions; results from acquired properties; our ability to secure and realize backlog; the performance of contracts by customers, suppliers and other counterparties; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities; operating hazards and delays, which include delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; the effectiveness of our sustainability initiatives and disclosures; human capital management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by law.

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. Comparative Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenues $ 342,419 $ 395,670 $ 1,003,427 $ 954,571 Cost of sales 276,754 315,125 842,722 803,493 Gross profit 65,665 80,545 160,705 151,078 Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net 100 - (50 ) 367 Acquisition and integration costs - - - (540 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (16,499 ) - (31,319 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (21,125 ) (27,818 ) (64,098 ) (71,456 ) Income from operations 44,640 36,228 96,557 48,130 Net interest expense (5,689 ) (4,152 ) (17,057 ) (12,567 ) Losses related to convertible senior notes - - (20,922 ) - Other expense, net (49 ) (8,257 ) (2,647 ) (10,553 ) Royalty income and other 132 78 2,132 2,116 Income before income taxes 39,034 23,897 58,063 27,126 Income tax provision 9,520 8,337 22,547 9,631 Net income $ 29,514 $ 15,560 $ 35,516 $ 17,495 Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 151,914 150,550 152,171 151,031 Diluted 154,851 153,622 155,038 153,936

Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Sep. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,120 $ 332,191 Accounts receivable, net 270,883 280,427 Other current assets 98,934 85,223 Total Current Assets 693,937 697,841 Property and equipment, net 1,511,325 1,572,849 Operating lease right-of-use assets 338,245 169,233 Deferred recertification and dry dock costs, net 74,324 71,290 Other assets, net 43,318 44,823 Total Assets $ 2,661,149 $ 2,556,036 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 142,400 $ 134,552 Accrued liabilities 91,767 203,112 Current maturities of long-term debt 9,186 48,292 Current operating lease liabilities 59,866 62,662 Total Current Liabilities 303,219 448,618 Long-term debt 305,487 313,430 Operating lease liabilities 293,393 116,185 Deferred tax liabilities 123,722 110,555 Other non-current liabilities 64,758 66,248 Shareholders' equity 1,570,570 1,501,000 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,661,149 $ 2,556,036

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, unaudited) 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 29,514 $ 15,560 $ 32,289 $ 35,516 $ 17,495 Adjustments: Income tax provision 9,520 8,337 14,725 22,547 9,631 Net interest expense 5,689 4,152 5,891 17,057 12,567 Other expense, net 49 8,257 382 2,647 10,553 Depreciation and amortization 42,904 43,249 43,471 132,728 120,013 EBITDA 87,676 79,555 96,758 210,495 170,259 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net (100 ) - - 50 (367 ) Acquisition and integration costs - - - - 540 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 16,499 - - 31,319 General provision for current expected credit losses 45 331 137 39 1,020 Losses related to convertible senior notes - - - 20,922 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,621 $ 96,385 $ 96,895 $ 231,506 $ 202,771 Free Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities $ 55,731 $ 31,611 $ (12,164 ) $ 108,051 $ 57,720 Less: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales and insurance recoveries (3,086 ) (8,245 ) (3,989 ) (10,317 ) (15,800 ) Free Cash Flow $ 52,645 $ 23,366 $ (16,153 ) $ 97,734 $ 41,920 Net Debt: Long-term debt including current maturities $ 314,673 $ 227,257 $ 318,629 $ 314,673 $ 227,257 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (324,120 ) (168,370 ) (275,066 ) (324,120 ) (168,370 ) Net Debt $ (9,447 ) $ 58,887 $ 43,563 $ (9,447 ) $ 58,887

