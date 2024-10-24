SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX: ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $6.7 million ($1.15 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.3 million ($1.44 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $2.1 million ($0.36 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.5 million ($0.42 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.6 million ($0.46 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "Our strong relationship deposit growth from every branch this quarter has allowed the Bank to reduce non-core, wholesale funding. Our new branch in Atascadero has been well received by the community and has already reached $9.6 million in deposits since opening in June. Loan demand noticeably increased in the latter portion of this quarter which will allow us to further serve client needs, support the growth of our communities and enhance shareholder return."

Third Quarter Highlights

The Bank has the highest "Super Premier" rating for financial performance from the Findley Reports and maintained a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial as of June 30, 2024.

The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Total shareholders' equity of $112.1 million at September 30, 2024, has increased $6.7 million or 6.4% from the prior quarter-end, and $19.8 million or 21.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tangible book value per share of $18.37 at September 30, 2024, has increased $1.11 or 6.4% from the prior quarter-end, and $3.22 or 21.3% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

All Bank and Company capital ratios increased in the third quarter of 2024. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were all above "well-capitalized" standards. The Company's tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2024 was 8.31%, an increase from 6.92% at September 30, 2023.

Return on average assets for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 0.65%, and return on average equity was 7.73%.

Total loans were $976.3 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $12.6 million or 1.3% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $35.1 million or 3.7% from September 30, 2023. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio at September 30, 2024, was 86.2%.

Total deposits were $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $64.8 million or 6.1% from the $1.07 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $31.3 million or 2.8% from September 30, 2023.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $466.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $41.5 million or 9.8% from the prior quarter-end. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 41.2% of total deposits, and total demand deposits represent 51.5% of total deposits, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

As a result of increased core deposits, borrowed funds were $36.5 million at September 30, 2024, a reduction of $50.0 million or 57.8% from the amount carried at the prior quarter-end.

As a result of decreased use of non-core, wholesale funds, total cost of funds decreased to 1.66% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.70% in the prior quarter, yet remain higher than the 1.06% for the same quarter in the prior year. Overall funding costs for the Company have increased from prior year due to Federal Reserve policy but remain modest compared to industry averages based on our relationship banking focus and high percentage of demand deposits.

On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $228.7 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities market value at September 30, 2024.

Access to available sources of liquidity including fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks, unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), and unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve totaled $450.6 million at September 30, 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was 1.20% of total loans at September 30, 2024, slightly decreased from 1.21% at June 30, 2024, and 1.24% at September 30, 2023.

The Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with only $83.4 million in the non-owner-occupied office category. Credit underwriting is strong with weighted average loan-to-values of 31% to 53% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.86 and 3.16 depending on the individual CRE category.

The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $0.5 million or 0.05% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral or reserves.

Third Quarter Earnings

For the third quarter of 2024, unaudited net income was $2.1 million, stable from the $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 (adjusted for the $0.5 million non-recurring gain on early redemption of a subordinated note), and less than the $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in earnings compared to the third quarter of the previous year is primarily attributable to increased interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last four quarters from $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a $1.3 million or 10.4% increase. However, the cost of funding has also increased sequentially due to the Federal Reserve's higher-rate policy. Total interest expense has increased from $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, a $1.7 million or 54.9% increase.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.5 million for the prior quarter including the $0.5 million non-recurring gain on subordinated note redemption, and $0.7 million for the same quarter last year. Total non-interest income for the quarter has grown 27% over the same quarter of the prior year and has increased 49% year-to-date compared to September 30, 2023. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, and loan prepayment fees.

Non-interest expense was $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, a slight increase from the $8.1 million reported for the prior quarter, and more than the $7.9 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year. Non-recurring expenses related to counterfeit check fraud losses were $0.2 million higher in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Cost savings generated from our core and online banking vendor contract have allowed for targeted personnel increases in deposit generating roles including staffing and occupancy for our recently opened branch in Atascadero.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans were $976.3 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $12.6 million or 1.3% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $35.1 million or 3.7% from September 30, 2023.

The Bank's ACL was $11.7 million at September 30, 2024, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.20%, as compared to $11.6 million or 1.24% at September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, non-accrual loans totaled $0.5 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter-end, and a reduction of $2.2 million from September 30, 2023. Credit quality remains strong.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, representing a $64.8 million or 6.1% increase from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $31.3 million or 2.8% since September 30, 2023.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $466.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $41.5 million or 9.8% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $8.8 million or 1.9% from September 30, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 41.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 39.8% at the prior quarter-end, and 41.6% at September 30, 2023.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $116.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $6.3 million or 5.7% from the prior quarter-end, and a decrease of $12.9 million or 9.9% from September 30, 2023. Demand deposits represent 51.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, an increase from 50.1% at the prior quarter-end, and decrease from 53.3% at September 30, 2023.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $549.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $16.9 million or 3.2% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $35.3 million or 6.9% from September 30, 2023.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.52%, compared to 1.35% for the previous quarter, and 0.90% for the same quarter last year. The increase in the cost of deposits this quarter is related to higher rates on time deposits for local depositors.

As a result of increased core deposits, the Bank was able to reduce more expensive wholesale-funded certificates of deposit by $11.8 million from the prior quarter. Additionally, the Bank decreased its FHLB advances to $10.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $60.0 million at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Bank had a single $10.0 million long-term FHLB advance outstanding with a rate of 4.00%, $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the quarter was 4.50%, resulting in $0.6 million in interest expense. The $36.5 million of borrowed funds at September 30, 2024, represents a $50.0 million or 57.8% decrease from the level carried at the prior quarter-end.

As a result of the increased core deposits and decreased use of non-core wholesale funding, the Company was able to reduce the overall cost of funds to 1.66% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.70% for the previous quarter. Additionally, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.24% for the prior quarter.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 15.8% at September 30, 2024, compared to 15.3% at June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of San Francisco of $266.5 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $41.2 million. In addition, the Bank had $142.9 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at September 30, 2024. Available contingent funding sources of $450.6 million remain robust.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $423.4 million, or 37.4% of total deposit balances as of September 30, 2024. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $50 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $112.1 million at September 30, 2024, a $6.7 million or 6.4% increase since June 30, 2024, and an increase of $19.8 million or 21.4% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), improved $4.3 million or 20.6% from $20.9 million at June 30, 2024, to $16.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature. As of September 30, 2024, the Company has not repurchased any shares under the previously announced share repurchase program.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For thirteen consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, September 30, One Year One Year 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 40,549 $ 26,905 $ 13,644 51 % Available-for-sale securities 188,173 206,842 (18,669 ) -9 % Held-to-maturity securities, net 41,377 41,309 68 0 % Loans 976,257 941,124 35,133 4 % Allowance For Credit Losses (11,694 ) (11,647 ) (47 ) 0 % Net Loans 964,563 929,477 35,086 4 % Premise & Equipment 8,477 9,452 (975 ) -10 % Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 5,153 5,234 (81 ) -2 % Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,027 11,613 414 4 % Stock in Other Banks 6,786 6,699 87 1 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,939 4,934 5 0 % Other Assets 22,716 26,341 (3,625 ) -14 % Total Assets $ 1,294,758 $ 1,268,806 $ 25,952 2 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 466,537 $ 457,723 $ 8,814 2 % Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 116,624 129,484 (12,860 ) -10 % Other Interest-bearing Deposits 549,601 514,266 35,335 7 % Total Deposits 1,132,762 1,101,473 31,289 3 % Borrowed Funds 36,500 63,000 (26,500 ) -42 % Other Liabilities 13,372 11,976 1,396 12 % Total Liabilities 1,182,634 1,176,449 6,185 1 % Common Stock 67,841 67,108 733 1 % Retained Earnings 60,901 51,972 8,929 17 % Other Capital (16,617 ) (26,723 ) 10,106 -38 % Total Shareholders' Equity 112,125 92,357 19,768 21 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,294,758 $ 1,268,806 $ 25,952 2 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 40,549 $ 28,557 $ 33,029 $ 19,683 $ 26,905 Available-for-sale securities 188,173 189,514 200,905 207,271 206,842 Held-to-maturity securities 41,377 41,360 41,343 41,326 41,309 Loans 976,257 963,701 950,820 946,411 941,124 Allowance for Credit Losses (11,694 ) (11,694 ) (11,648 ) (11,648 ) (11,647 ) Net Loans 964,563 952,008 939,172 934,763 929,477 Premise & Equipment 8,477 8,527 8,529 8,801 9,452 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 5,153 4,636 4,931 5,193 5,234 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,027 11,930 11,839 11,738 11,613 Stock in Other Banks 6,786 6,786 6,699 6,699 6,699 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,939 4,956 4,955 4,930 4,934 Other Assets 22,716 24,932 24,828 24,632 26,341 Total Assets $ 1,294,758 $ 1,273,206 $ 1,276,230 $ 1,265,036 $ 1,268,806 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 466,537 $ 424,991 $ 415,648 $ 443,070 $ 457,723 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 116,624 110,323 134,532 123,686 129,484 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 549,601 532,656 499,236 482,926 514,266 Total Deposits 1,132,762 1,067,970 1,049,416 1,049,682 1,101,473 Borrowed Funds 36,500 86,500 113,000 103,000 63,000 Other Liabilities 13,372 13,342 12,120 11,715 11,976 Total Liabilities 1,182,634 1,167,812 1,174,535 1,164,397 1,176,449 Common Stock 67,841 67,509 67,198 67,388 67,108 Retained Earnings 60,901 58,812 56,357 54,177 51,972 Other Capital (16,617 ) (20,927 ) (21,860 ) (20,926 ) (26,723 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 112,125 105,394 101,695 100,639 92,357 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,294,758 $ 1,273,206 $ 1,276,230 $ 1,265,036 $ 1,268,806

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Statement of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 13,395 $ 12,134 10 % $ 39,110 $ 35,130 11 % Interest on Securities 1,577 1,664 -5 % 4,884 5,189 -6 % Interest on Due From Banks 305 221 38 % 748 761 -2 % Total Interest Income 15,277 14,019 9 % 44,742 41,080 9 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 4,225 2,514 68 % 10,565 5,753 84 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 624 618 1 % 3,532 2,044 73 % Total Interest Expense 4,849 3,131 55 % 14,097 7,797 81 % Net Interest Income 10,428 10,888 -4 % 30,645 33,283 -8 % Provision for Credit Losses (0 ) 9 -101 % 111 171 -35 % Net Interest Income After Provision 10,428 10,879 -4 % 30,534 33,112 -8 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 606 467 30 % 1,857 1,694 10 % Other Non-Interest Income 272 225 21 % 1,438 514 180 % Total Non-Interest Income 878 692 27 % 3,295 2,208 49 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 4,965 4,599 8 % 15,292 14,128 8 % Occupancy and Equipment 978 862 14 % 2,744 2,635 4 % Other Non-Interest Expense 2,429 2,450 -1 % 6,496 7,095 -8 % Total Non-Interest Expense 8,372 7,911 6 % 24,532 23,858 3 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 2,934 3,660 -20 % 9,297 11,462 -19 % Provision for Taxes 845 1,011 -16 % 2,572 3,154 -18 % Net Income $ 2,089 $ 2,649 -21 % $ 6,724 $ 8,308 -19 % Shares Outstanding 5,833,825 5,771,679 1 % 5,833,825 5,771,679 1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.46 -22 % $ 1.15 $ 1.44 -20 % Return on Average Assets 0.65 % 0.80 % -19 % 0.70 % 0.88 % -20 % Return on Average Equity 7.73 % 10.98 % -30 % 8.64 % 12.31 % -30 % Net Interest Margin 3.33 % 3.47 % -4 % 3.29 % 3.58 % -8 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 13,395 $ 13,043 $ 12,672 $ 12,557 $ 12,134 Interest on Securities 1,577 1,595 1,712 1,751 1,664 Interest on Due From Banks 305 291 153 293 221 Total Interest Income 15,277 14,928 14,537 14,601 14,019 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 4,225 3,534 2,806 2,735 2,514 Interest Expense on Borrowings 624 1,370 1,538 863 618 Total Interest Expense 4,849 4,903 4,344 3,598 3,131 Net Interest Income 10,428 10,025 10,192 11,003 10,888 Provision for Credit Losses (0 ) 78 33 (84 ) 9 Net Interest Income After Provision 10,428 9,947 10,159 11,087 10,879 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 606 731 520 525 467 Other Non-Interest Income 272 805 361 (257 ) 225 Total Non-Interest Income 878 1,536 881 268 692 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 4,965 5,104 5,223 4,838 4,599 Occupancy and Equipment 978 893 873 907 862 Other Non-Interest Expense 2,429 2,096 1,971 2,569 2,450 Total Non-Interest Expense 8,372 8,094 8,067 8,314 7,911 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 2,935 3,389 2,973 3,041 3,660 Provision for Taxes 845 934 793 838 1,011 Net Income $ 2,089 $ 2,455 $ 2,180 $ 2,203 $ 2,649 Shares Outstanding 5,833,825 5,819,759 5,820,150 5,768,697 5,771,679 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.46 Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP) $ 2,935 $ 3,434 $ 2,972 $ 3,039 $ 3,668

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 2,089 $ 2,455 $ 2,180 $ 2,203 $ 2,649 Earnings per share - basic 0.36 0.42 0.37 0.38 0.46 Return on average assets 0.65 % 0.77 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.80 % Return on average equity 7.73 % 9.57 % 8.65 % 9.36 % 10.98 % Loan yield 5.52 % 5.48 % 5.37 % 5.26 % 5.03 % Cost of funds 1.66 % 1.70 % 1.51 % 1.23 % 1.06 % Cost of deposits 1.52 % 1.35 % 1.09 % 1.00 % 0.90 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.24 % 3.34 % 3.61 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio (b) 74.06 % 70.30 % 74.33 % 73.01 % 68.79 % Balance Sheet ratios: Loan-to-deposit ratio 86.18 % 90.24 % 90.60 % 90.16 % 85.44 % Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits 41.19 % 39.79 % 39.61 % 42.21 % 41.56 % Demand deposits / total deposits 51.48 % 50.12 % 52.43 % 53.99 % 53.31 % Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses $ 11,694 $ 11,694 $ 11,648 $ 11,648 $ 11,647 Nonperforming assets 521 614 631 595 2,708 Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.24 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio (a) 0.54 % 0.69 % 0.74 % 0.71 % 2.73 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.93 % 12.85 % 12.76 % 12.62 % 12.14 % Total risk-based capital 14.05 % 13.99 % 13.90 % 13.77 % 13.28 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.15 % 11.00 % 10.82 % 10.62 % 10.12 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.24 % 11.17 % 11.07 % 10.94 % 10.52 % Total risk-based capital 13.80 % 13.77 % 13.84 % 13.72 % 13.31 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.70 % 9.56 % 9.39 % 9.21 % 8.77 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.31 % 7.92 % 7.61 % 7.60 % 6.92 % Equity and share related: Common equity $ 112,125 $ 105,394 $ 101,695 $ 100,639 $ 92,357 Book value per share 19.22 18.11 17.47 17.45 16.00 Tangible book value per share 18.37 17.26 16.62 16.59 15.15 Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d) 21.22 20.85 20.38 20.22 19.78 Stock closing price per share 19.40 16.60 15.96 16.50 16.15 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,833.83 5,819.76 5,820.15 5,768.70 5,771.68 Notes: (a) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets). (b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage. (c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary. (d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

Contacts

American Riviera Bank

www.americanriviera.bank

805-965-5942

Michelle Martinich