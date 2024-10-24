SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX: ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $6.7 million ($1.15 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.3 million ($1.44 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $2.1 million ($0.36 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.5 million ($0.42 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.6 million ($0.46 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.
Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "Our strong relationship deposit growth from every branch this quarter has allowed the Bank to reduce non-core, wholesale funding. Our new branch in Atascadero has been well received by the community and has already reached $9.6 million in deposits since opening in June. Loan demand noticeably increased in the latter portion of this quarter which will allow us to further serve client needs, support the growth of our communities and enhance shareholder return."
Third Quarter Highlights
- The Bank has the highest "Super Premier" rating for financial performance from the Findley Reports and maintained a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial as of June 30, 2024.
- The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.
- Total shareholders' equity of $112.1 million at September 30, 2024, has increased $6.7 million or 6.4% from the prior quarter-end, and $19.8 million or 21.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
- Tangible book value per share of $18.37 at September 30, 2024, has increased $1.11 or 6.4% from the prior quarter-end, and $3.22 or 21.3% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
- All Bank and Company capital ratios increased in the third quarter of 2024. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were all above "well-capitalized" standards. The Company's tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2024 was 8.31%, an increase from 6.92% at September 30, 2023.
- Return on average assets for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 0.65%, and return on average equity was 7.73%.
- Total loans were $976.3 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $12.6 million or 1.3% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $35.1 million or 3.7% from September 30, 2023. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio at September 30, 2024, was 86.2%.
- Total deposits were $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $64.8 million or 6.1% from the $1.07 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $31.3 million or 2.8% from September 30, 2023.
- Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $466.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $41.5 million or 9.8% from the prior quarter-end. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 41.2% of total deposits, and total demand deposits represent 51.5% of total deposits, respectively, at September 30, 2024.
- As a result of increased core deposits, borrowed funds were $36.5 million at September 30, 2024, a reduction of $50.0 million or 57.8% from the amount carried at the prior quarter-end.
- As a result of decreased use of non-core, wholesale funds, total cost of funds decreased to 1.66% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.70% in the prior quarter, yet remain higher than the 1.06% for the same quarter in the prior year. Overall funding costs for the Company have increased from prior year due to Federal Reserve policy but remain modest compared to industry averages based on our relationship banking focus and high percentage of demand deposits.
- On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $228.7 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities market value at September 30, 2024.
- Access to available sources of liquidity including fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks, unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), and unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve totaled $450.6 million at September 30, 2024.
- Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was 1.20% of total loans at September 30, 2024, slightly decreased from 1.21% at June 30, 2024, and 1.24% at September 30, 2023.
- The Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with only $83.4 million in the non-owner-occupied office category. Credit underwriting is strong with weighted average loan-to-values of 31% to 53% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.86 and 3.16 depending on the individual CRE category.
- The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $0.5 million or 0.05% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral or reserves.
Third Quarter Earnings
For the third quarter of 2024, unaudited net income was $2.1 million, stable from the $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 (adjusted for the $0.5 million non-recurring gain on early redemption of a subordinated note), and less than the $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in earnings compared to the third quarter of the previous year is primarily attributable to increased interest expense on deposits and borrowings.
The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last four quarters from $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a $1.3 million or 10.4% increase. However, the cost of funding has also increased sequentially due to the Federal Reserve's higher-rate policy. Total interest expense has increased from $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, a $1.7 million or 54.9% increase.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Total non-interest income was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.5 million for the prior quarter including the $0.5 million non-recurring gain on subordinated note redemption, and $0.7 million for the same quarter last year. Total non-interest income for the quarter has grown 27% over the same quarter of the prior year and has increased 49% year-to-date compared to September 30, 2023. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, and loan prepayment fees.
Non-interest expense was $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, a slight increase from the $8.1 million reported for the prior quarter, and more than the $7.9 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year. Non-recurring expenses related to counterfeit check fraud losses were $0.2 million higher in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Cost savings generated from our core and online banking vendor contract have allowed for targeted personnel increases in deposit generating roles including staffing and occupancy for our recently opened branch in Atascadero.
Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans were $976.3 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $12.6 million or 1.3% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $35.1 million or 3.7% from September 30, 2023.
The Bank's ACL was $11.7 million at September 30, 2024, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.20%, as compared to $11.6 million or 1.24% at September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, non-accrual loans totaled $0.5 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter-end, and a reduction of $2.2 million from September 30, 2023. Credit quality remains strong.
Deposits & Borrowings
Total deposits were $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, representing a $64.8 million or 6.1% increase from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $31.3 million or 2.8% since September 30, 2023.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $466.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $41.5 million or 9.8% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $8.8 million or 1.9% from September 30, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 41.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 39.8% at the prior quarter-end, and 41.6% at September 30, 2023.
Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $116.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $6.3 million or 5.7% from the prior quarter-end, and a decrease of $12.9 million or 9.9% from September 30, 2023. Demand deposits represent 51.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, an increase from 50.1% at the prior quarter-end, and decrease from 53.3% at September 30, 2023.
Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $549.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $16.9 million or 3.2% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $35.3 million or 6.9% from September 30, 2023.
The weighted average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.52%, compared to 1.35% for the previous quarter, and 0.90% for the same quarter last year. The increase in the cost of deposits this quarter is related to higher rates on time deposits for local depositors.
As a result of increased core deposits, the Bank was able to reduce more expensive wholesale-funded certificates of deposit by $11.8 million from the prior quarter. Additionally, the Bank decreased its FHLB advances to $10.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $60.0 million at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Bank had a single $10.0 million long-term FHLB advance outstanding with a rate of 4.00%, $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the quarter was 4.50%, resulting in $0.6 million in interest expense. The $36.5 million of borrowed funds at September 30, 2024, represents a $50.0 million or 57.8% decrease from the level carried at the prior quarter-end.
As a result of the increased core deposits and decreased use of non-core wholesale funding, the Company was able to reduce the overall cost of funds to 1.66% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.70% for the previous quarter. Additionally, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.24% for the prior quarter.
The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 15.8% at September 30, 2024, compared to 15.3% at June 30, 2024.
As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of San Francisco of $266.5 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $41.2 million. In addition, the Bank had $142.9 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at September 30, 2024. Available contingent funding sources of $450.6 million remain robust.
Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $423.4 million, or 37.4% of total deposit balances as of September 30, 2024. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $50 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System ("CDARS") products.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $112.1 million at September 30, 2024, a $6.7 million or 6.4% increase since June 30, 2024, and an increase of $19.8 million or 21.4% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), improved $4.3 million or 20.6% from $20.9 million at June 30, 2024, to $16.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature. As of September 30, 2024, the Company has not repurchased any shares under the previously announced share repurchase program.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For thirteen consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
One Year
One Year
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
|Assets
|Cash & Due From Banks
$
40,549
$
26,905
$
13,644
51
%
|Available-for-sale securities
188,173
206,842
(18,669
)
-9
%
|Held-to-maturity securities, net
41,377
41,309
68
0
%
|Loans
976,257
941,124
35,133
4
%
|Allowance For Credit Losses
(11,694
)
(11,647
)
(47
)
0
%
|Net Loans
964,563
929,477
35,086
4
%
|Premise & Equipment
8,477
9,452
(975
)
-10
%
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,153
5,234
(81
)
-2
%
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,027
11,613
414
4
%
|Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,699
87
1
%
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,939
4,934
5
0
%
|Other Assets
22,716
26,341
(3,625
)
-14
%
|Total Assets
$
1,294,758
$
1,268,806
$
25,952
2
%
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
466,537
$
457,723
$
8,814
2
%
|Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
116,624
129,484
(12,860
)
-10
%
|Other Interest-bearing Deposits
549,601
514,266
35,335
7
%
|Total Deposits
1,132,762
1,101,473
31,289
3
%
|Borrowed Funds
36,500
63,000
(26,500
)
-42
%
|Other Liabilities
13,372
11,976
1,396
12
%
|Total Liabilities
1,182,634
1,176,449
6,185
1
%
|Common Stock
67,841
67,108
733
1
%
|Retained Earnings
60,901
51,972
8,929
17
%
|Other Capital
(16,617
)
(26,723
)
10,106
-38
%
|Total Shareholders' Equity
112,125
92,357
19,768
21
%
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,294,758
$
1,268,806
$
25,952
2
%
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Assets
|Cash & Due From Banks
$
40,549
$
28,557
$
33,029
$
19,683
$
26,905
|Available-for-sale securities
188,173
189,514
200,905
207,271
206,842
|Held-to-maturity securities
41,377
41,360
41,343
41,326
41,309
|Loans
976,257
963,701
950,820
946,411
941,124
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(11,694
)
(11,694
)
(11,648
)
(11,648
)
(11,647
)
|Net Loans
964,563
952,008
939,172
934,763
929,477
|Premise & Equipment
8,477
8,527
8,529
8,801
9,452
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,153
4,636
4,931
5,193
5,234
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,027
11,930
11,839
11,738
11,613
|Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,699
6,699
6,699
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,939
4,956
4,955
4,930
4,934
|Other Assets
22,716
24,932
24,828
24,632
26,341
|Total Assets
$
1,294,758
$
1,273,206
$
1,276,230
$
1,265,036
$
1,268,806
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
466,537
$
424,991
$
415,648
$
443,070
$
457,723
|Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
116,624
110,323
134,532
123,686
129,484
|Other Interest-bearing Deposits
549,601
532,656
499,236
482,926
514,266
|Total Deposits
1,132,762
1,067,970
1,049,416
1,049,682
1,101,473
|Borrowed Funds
36,500
86,500
113,000
103,000
63,000
|Other Liabilities
13,372
13,342
12,120
11,715
11,976
|Total Liabilities
1,182,634
1,167,812
1,174,535
1,164,397
1,176,449
|Common Stock
67,841
67,509
67,198
67,388
67,108
|Retained Earnings
60,901
58,812
56,357
54,177
51,972
|Other Capital
(16,617
)
(20,927
)
(21,860
)
(20,926
)
(26,723
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
112,125
105,394
101,695
100,639
92,357
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,294,758
$
1,273,206
$
1,276,230
$
1,265,036
$
1,268,806
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Statement of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2023
|Change
2024
2023
|Change
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
13,395
$
12,134
10
%
$
39,110
$
35,130
11
%
|Interest on Securities
1,577
1,664
-5
%
4,884
5,189
-6
%
|Interest on Due From Banks
305
221
38
%
748
761
-2
%
|Total Interest Income
15,277
14,019
9
%
44,742
41,080
9
%
|Interest Expense
|Interest Expense on Deposits
4,225
2,514
68
%
10,565
5,753
84
%
|Interest Expense on Borrowings
624
618
1
%
3,532
2,044
73
%
|Total Interest Expense
4,849
3,131
55
%
14,097
7,797
81
%
|Net Interest Income
10,428
10,888
-4
%
30,645
33,283
-8
%
|Provision for Credit Losses
(0
)
9
-101
%
111
171
-35
%
|Net Interest Income After Provision
10,428
10,879
-4
%
30,534
33,112
-8
%
|Non-Interest Income
|Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
606
467
30
%
1,857
1,694
10
%
|Other Non-Interest Income
272
225
21
%
1,438
514
180
%
|Total Non-Interest Income
878
692
27
%
3,295
2,208
49
%
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
4,965
4,599
8
%
15,292
14,128
8
%
|Occupancy and Equipment
978
862
14
%
2,744
2,635
4
%
|Other Non-Interest Expense
2,429
2,450
-1
%
6,496
7,095
-8
%
|Total Non-Interest Expense
8,372
7,911
6
%
24,532
23,858
3
%
|Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
2,934
3,660
-20
%
9,297
11,462
-19
%
|Provision for Taxes
845
1,011
-16
%
2,572
3,154
-18
%
|Net Income
$
2,089
$
2,649
-21
%
$
6,724
$
8,308
-19
%
|Shares Outstanding
5,833,825
5,771,679
1
%
5,833,825
5,771,679
1
%
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.36
$
0.46
-22
%
$
1.15
$
1.44
-20
%
|Return on Average Assets
0.65
%
0.80
%
-19
%
0.70
%
0.88
%
-20
%
|Return on Average Equity
7.73
%
10.98
%
-30
%
8.64
%
12.31
%
-30
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.33
%
3.47
%
-4
%
3.29
%
3.58
%
-8
%
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
13,395
$
13,043
$
12,672
$
12,557
$
12,134
|Interest on Securities
1,577
1,595
1,712
1,751
1,664
|Interest on Due From Banks
305
291
153
293
221
|Total Interest Income
15,277
14,928
14,537
14,601
14,019
|Interest Expense
|Interest Expense on Deposits
4,225
3,534
2,806
2,735
2,514
|Interest Expense on Borrowings
624
1,370
1,538
863
618
|Total Interest Expense
4,849
4,903
4,344
3,598
3,131
|Net Interest Income
10,428
10,025
10,192
11,003
10,888
|Provision for Credit Losses
(0
)
78
33
(84
)
9
|Net Interest Income After Provision
10,428
9,947
10,159
11,087
10,879
|Non-Interest Income
|Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
606
731
520
525
467
|Other Non-Interest Income
272
805
361
(257
)
225
|Total Non-Interest Income
878
1,536
881
268
692
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
4,965
5,104
5,223
4,838
4,599
|Occupancy and Equipment
978
893
873
907
862
|Other Non-Interest Expense
2,429
2,096
1,971
2,569
2,450
|Total Non-Interest Expense
8,372
8,094
8,067
8,314
7,911
|Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
2,935
3,389
2,973
3,041
3,660
|Provision for Taxes
845
934
793
838
1,011
|Net Income
$
2,089
$
2,455
$
2,180
$
2,203
$
2,649
|Shares Outstanding
5,833,825
5,819,759
5,820,150
5,768,697
5,771,679
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.36
$
0.42
$
0.37
$
0.38
$
0.46
|Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)
$
2,935
$
3,434
$
2,972
$
3,039
$
3,668
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net Income
$
2,089
$
2,455
$
2,180
$
2,203
$
2,649
|Earnings per share - basic
0.36
0.42
0.37
0.38
0.46
|Return on average assets
0.65
%
0.77
%
0.69
%
0.69
%
0.80
%
|Return on average equity
7.73
%
9.57
%
8.65
%
9.36
%
10.98
%
|Loan yield
5.52
%
5.48
%
5.37
%
5.26
%
5.03
%
|Cost of funds
1.66
%
1.70
%
1.51
%
1.23
%
1.06
%
|Cost of deposits
1.52
%
1.35
%
1.09
%
1.00
%
0.90
%
|Net interest margin
3.33
%
3.24
%
3.34
%
3.61
%
3.47
%
|Efficiency ratio (b)
74.06
%
70.30
%
74.33
%
73.01
%
68.79
%
|Balance Sheet ratios:
|Loan-to-deposit ratio
86.18
%
90.24
%
90.60
%
90.16
%
85.44
%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits
41.19
%
39.79
%
39.61
%
42.21
%
41.56
%
|Demand deposits / total deposits
51.48
%
50.12
%
52.43
%
53.99
%
53.31
%
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses
$
11,694
$
11,694
$
11,648
$
11,648
$
11,647
|Nonperforming assets
521
614
631
595
2,708
|Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases
1.20
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.23
%
1.24
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
|Texas ratio (a)
0.54
%
0.69
%
0.74
%
0.71
%
2.73
%
|Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c):
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.93
%
12.85
%
12.76
%
12.62
%
12.14
%
|Total risk-based capital
14.05
%
13.99
%
13.90
%
13.77
%
13.28
%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.15
%
11.00
%
10.82
%
10.62
%
10.12
%
|Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c):
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.24
%
11.17
%
11.07
%
10.94
%
10.52
%
|Total risk-based capital
13.80
%
13.77
%
13.84
%
13.72
%
13.31
%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.70
%
9.56
%
9.39
%
9.21
%
8.77
%
|Tangible common equity ratio
8.31
%
7.92
%
7.61
%
7.60
%
6.92
%
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
$
112,125
$
105,394
$
101,695
$
100,639
$
92,357
|Book value per share
19.22
18.11
17.47
17.45
16.00
|Tangible book value per share
18.37
17.26
16.62
16.59
15.15
|Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)
21.22
20.85
20.38
20.22
19.78
|Stock closing price per share
19.40
16.60
15.96
16.50
16.15
|Number of shares issued and outstanding
5,833.83
5,819.76
5,820.15
5,768.70
5,771.68
|Notes:
|(a) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets).
|(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
|(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
|(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.
