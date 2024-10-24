Technip Energies and Enerkem formalize collaboration to advance waste-to-sustainable fuels and circular chemicals technology

Technip Energies (Paris: TE) and Enerkem Inc. announce the official signing of their Collaboration Agreement, solidifying their commitment to accelerate the deployment of Enerkem's technology converting non-recyclable waste and residues into sustainable fuels and circular chemical products.

Enerkem's groundbreaking gasification technology caters to hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation and marine fuels, providing sustainable fuel and chemical pathways. Under the terms of the agreement, Technip Energies and Enerkem will provide everything from strategic plant design and modularized project delivery services to clients.

As Enerkem's strategic partner, Technip Energies will contribute its expertise in engineering (incl. modularization), technology integration (hydrogen, carbon capture, etc.) and project delivery to support joint development of such projects. The collaboration will focus on strategic efforts to further optimize design elements and industrialize the approach to offer a cost-effective solution.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity of Technip Energies, said: "We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Enerkem for the deployment of its technology platform to convert waste into sustainable fuels and chemicals. Together, we will leverage our design and engineering expertise to provide sustainable solutions using non-recyclable wastes as feedstock."

Michel Chornet, CEO of Enerkem, stated: "We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Technip Energies to accelerate the deployment of Enerkem's technology in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Technip Energies' deep experience in developing and executing projects in the energy transition sector will benefit our clients, helping them get projects to market faster, less expensively and more efficiently."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 employees are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Enerkem

Founded in 2000, Enerkem commercializes its groundbreaking gasification technology transforming non-recyclable waste into advanced biofuels, low-carbon fuels and circular chemicals for hard-to-abate sectors, including sustainable aviation and marine fuels. Its solution tackles both challenges of waste management and dependency on fossil fuel products while contributing to the development of a circular economy for a sustainable, net-zero-carbon future. For more information, please visit www.enerkem.com.

