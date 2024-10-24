Sunrun and Orange and Rockland Utilities have launched a residential virtual power plant (VPP) program that provides 300 solar-plus-storage systems to enhance grid stability. From pv magazine USA California-based clean energy developer Sunrun has activated a residential solar VPP program in New York's Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R) service area, featuring more than 300 solar-plus-storage installations. Sunrun is coordinating with the utility to discharge stored energy in participating batteries to the electric grid during periods of peak demand. The systems also serve as sources of backup ...

