Specializing in the design of custom solar systems, Sunwind Energy will launch the Delta Flore solar PV planter onto the market by the end of the year. From pv magazine France French off-grid specialist has unveiled a new photovoltaic solar planter that combines gardening and solar energy generation. Using bifacial technology with translucent tedlar to optimize energy efficiency while protecting the plants, the Delta Flore photovoltaic solar planter, a registered trademark, is still in the construction phase at Sunwind Energy, an Isère-based company already known for developing solar solutions ...

