Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 10:36 Uhr
114 Leser
Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Launches New Office in Germany

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Limited ("Hexaware") opened its third office in Germany on September 19, 2024. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Adam Medros, CEO, Spark Networks, Tobias Plaputta, CTO, Spark Networks, Sanjay Salunkhe, President & Global Head - Digital & Software Services, Hexaware and Arun Ramchandran, President & Global Head - Consulting & GenAI Practice, HTPS, Hexaware. The new 100-seater facility in Berlin will add to the company's digital and software service capabilities in continental Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Hexaware Logo

The company's digital and software services are designed to improve operational efficiency and elevate digital experiences, ensuring businesses stay competitive in an evolving market. Hexaware's solutions include custom application development, enterprise data management, and AI powered business solutions. With its foundation in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, the company harnesses modern technology to drive business outcomes.

Stating that the Berlin center will house both German and English-speaking consultants to support clients, Amrinder Singh, President & Head - EMEA & APAC Operations, Hexaware, said, "This new office will help us serve our clients more efficiently. Hexaware will strive to meet the diverse needs of its clients through seamless project execution tailored to specific business requirements."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

"Hexaware Technologies Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 6, 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at www.hexaware.com, SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited, at https://investmentbank.kotak.com, www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm, www.jpmipl.com, https://www.business.hsbc.co.in/en-gb/regulations/hsbc-securities-and-capital-market, and www.iiflcap.com respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision."

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-launches-new-office-in-germany-302285608.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
