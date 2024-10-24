Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of FNXAI (Finanx AI) on October 21, 2024. The FNXAI/USDT trading pair has been available to users of LBank Exchange.

Revolutionizing Trading

One of its key features is a buyback and burn mechanism, which introduces a deflationary model, aiming to reduce the circulating supply of FNXAI tokens.

The FNXAI token is integral to the Finanx AI ecosystem, serving various purposes such as governance, staking, and accessing premium features. This mechanism aligns investor interests with the platform's overall growth trajectory.

Finanx AI is dedicated to setting new standards in the trading industry by offering transparency, innovation, and efficiency, positioning itself as a leader in the evolving landscape of AI-powered financial technology.

FNXAI Tokenomics

The FNXAI token operates on a robust tokenomics model designed to foster sustainable growth and reward community participation. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, 45% is allocated to the ecosystem to promote widespread adoption and reward active members, driving the platform's expansion. Additionally, 15% is set aside for liquidity to ensure stable trading conditions, while another 15% incentivizes team contributions to platform success. Strategic partnerships and marketing efforts receive 15% to boost the platform's visibility, and 10% is allocated to operational expenses to ensure smooth, ongoing business operations. This well-balanced structure enhances token stability, platform growth, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 12 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

