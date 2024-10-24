Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2024 Third Quarter Results on 7th November 2024

Turin, 24th October 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirmed today that its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2024 will be presented on Thursday, 7th November 2024.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. CET / 10:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday, 7th November 2024.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q3 2024 Iveco Group Webcast

The related press release and presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Thursday, 7th November 2024.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment