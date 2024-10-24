The comparison site Selfmade Energy shows, in addition to the falling prices, that customers are obtaining significantly more offers than they were one or two years ago. Managing director Tim Rosengart assumes that the price pressure on installers will continue in the coming months. From pv magazine Germany The situation on the market for residential rooftop PV systems has changed completely in the last 12 months. "We are back in a buyer's market," said Tim Rosengart, managing director of comparison site Selfmade Energy. He attributes this to two factors: the number of offers that potential buyers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...