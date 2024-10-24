Sungrow Provides Inverters for Landmark SNOC 60MW Solar Power Project in Sharjah to be developed by Emerge

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leader in PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to supply inverters for the 60MWp solar PV plant being developed by Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, to construct a 60MWp solar PV plant for Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC). This project has been awarded to Al Mustakbal Clean Tech as the EPC contractor, and the plant is set to become Sharjah's largest solar power plant.

The solar power project, situated at the Sajaa Gas Complex, is designed to harness solar energy to power the complex's operations, contributing actively to SNOC's goal of achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2032. During the day, excess power will be exported to the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), which will in return supply electricity for SNOC's operations at night.

Environmental Impact and Commitment to Sustainability

The project is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions, with an anticipated offset of 66,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. This reduction is equivalent to the environmental benefit of removing over 14,600 cars from the roads each year.

Mr. Hatem Al Mosa, SNOC Chief Executive Officer, commented on the project's alignment with broader environmental goals: "SNOC is happy to witness this significant milestone on its path to achieve Net-Zero by 2032 across its own operations and to support the Emirate of Sharjah's sustainability agenda and commitment to protecting the environment."

A Strategic Move Towards UAE's Net-Zero 2050 Strategy

This initiative not only supports SNOC's commitment to decarbonization but also aligns with the UAE's ambitious Net-Zero 2050 strategy. By promoting renewable energy sources, the project represents a major step forward in the UAE's transition towards a more sustainable future.

Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG said: "Sungrow continues to lead in the renewable energy sector, demonstrating a robust commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. This project in Sharjah is a testament to Sungrow's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable energy solutions across the globe."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

About Emerge

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to develop solar generation, energy storage and hybrid solutions in the Middle East. We support our business partners in achieving their sustainability goals. A home-grown company, Emerge was founded in 2021 and has since established a robust performance record. Emerge provides clients with comprehensive renewable energy solutions via solar power agreements. Clients do not have to make any initial financial commitments. This empowers our customers to concentrate on their core operations while reducing operational and energy expenditures. For more information, visit www.emerge-energy.com

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year. For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae

About EDF Group:

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023. For more information: www.uae.edf.com

