Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 603111 | ISIN: US37940X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: GLO
Tradegate
23.10.24
20:06 Uhr
92,10 Euro
-0,52
-0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,0893,5212:36
93,0893,5212:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 11:46 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Montreux Capital Management Zug AG Acquires GC Partners Group, a Global Payments FX Provider

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreux Capital Management Zug AG ("Montreux") is pleased to announce the acquisition of GC Partners Group Ltd ("GC Partners"), a specialist financial services provider in the foreign exchange and payments market.

The foreign exchange market is the largest and most liquid financial market in the world. With a daily trading volume exceeding $5 trillion, it is also the most actively traded market globally.

GC Partners, a celebrated firm with 20 years of service, has established a strong reputation in the industry for its customer-centric financial solutions tailored to meet client needs. Through their global network of offices, last year they transacted over USD$12.5 billion in foreign currency, providing quick, reliable, and secure solutions to clients around the globe. With offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Dubai, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, GC Partners has a global presence that will complement Montreux's existing operations.

"Through the acquisition, GC Partners will be able to accelerate their growth strategy, scale the business, and enhance their global payments infrastructure to complement their expertise in providing efficient and reliable solutions for over 150,000 clients to transfer money to more than 125 markets worldwide," said Andrew Fundell, CEO of GC Partners.

One of GC Partners' key strengths lies in its advanced platform, featuring portals designed for private, corporate, and investment clients. These portals provide an efficient, secure, and adaptable way for clients to transact globally. By leveraging GC Partners' cutting-edge technology and expertise, Montreux aims to enhance its own capabilities and deliver even greater value to clients.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of GC Partners, a prominent player in the FX and payments market," said Oliver Harris, CEO of Montreux. "This strategic move aligns with our vision to expand our presence in the financial services industry and positions us to capitalise on this growing market. Leveraging GC Partners' expertise, we anticipate rapid global growth as we plan to treble the size of the business over the coming years."

Contact Information:
GC Partners
info@gcpartners.co
https://www.gcpartners.co/


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.