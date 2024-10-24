EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Signs Agreements to De-captivate Two Air Separation Units and Expand Supply of Industrial Gases to Tata Steel Limited in India



Linde Signs Agreements to De-captivate Two Air Separation Units and Expand Supply of Industrial Gases to Tata Steel Limited in India Woking, UK, October 24, 2024 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced that it has signed agreements to de-captivate two air separation units (ASUs) and expand its existing supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel Limited in Odisha, India. Linde already supplies industrial gases from its existing two on-site plants to Tata Steel's iron and steel making facility at the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex. It will now acquire two additional large ASUs, more than doubling its on-site capacity. Both ASUs are currently under construction and the transfer of the plants is expected to take place in 2025. Linde has also signed a long-term agreement with Tata Steel for the supply of oxygen, nitrogen and argon to support the customer's major capacity expansion project. In addition to supplying Tata Steel, the new ASUs will meet demand for industrial gases from the local merchant market. Linde has signed agreements for the supply of renewable energy to the plant, reducing Scope 2 emissions in line with Linde's 2035 absolute GHG emissions reduction target. "The new agreements to support Tata Steel's major capacity expansion build on our existing long-term relationship and further strengthen our position as a supplier of critical industrial gases to the steel industry," said Moloy Banerjee, President ASEAN & South Asia, Linde. "The project meets our strict investment criteria and will deliver sustainable growth for Linde, while enhancing our network density in one of India's most important and fast-growing industrial gas clusters." About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com

