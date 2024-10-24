Jumio recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the first-ever 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification1, published on October 21, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024542853/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Jumio was named a Leader among other identity verification vendors, and the evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

As defined in the Magic Quadrant, "Leaders deliver a broad and comprehensive IDV product that addresses a wide range of use cases and customer needs. They have successfully built a significant installed customer base and revenue stream. Leaders demonstrate a superior vision that goes beyond simply doing more of the same at a larger scale. They also demonstrate strong execution to bring that vision to fruition. They anticipate IDV requirements and in some ways help shape the market."

This inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification replaces the Gartner Market Guide for Identity Verification, which repeatedly recognized Jumio as a Representative Vendor. Gartner produced this Magic Quadrant in response to identity verification market conditions.

"Gartner has observed that the number of vendors in the IDV market continues to grow, and is currently tracking over 100 vendors. While the core IDV process offered by them all is seemingly similar, there are many differences between vendors," the report states.

"As the identity verification market continues to expand, it can become increasingly challenging for modern enterprises to sort through endless offerings to find an innovative solution to suit their needs," said Anna Convery, Jumio CMO. "To be named a Leader in the first-ever Magic Quadrant is an honor and we believe this demonstrates that Jumio's end-to-end approach to establishing and maintaining trust resonates with the market."

The Jumio Platform is an end-to-end solution that verifies the identities of new and existing users, fights fraud and helps modern enterprises meet compliance mandates. With over 1 billion transactions processed worldwide, supporting 5,000+ types of ID documents across more than 200 countries and territories, Jumio leads the industry in global coverage.

To read the entire 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, click here.

1Source: 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, Akif Khan, James Hoover, Nayara Sangiorgio, 21 October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024542853/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact

Allison Knight

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

806-570-9819

Europe Media Contact

Harriet King

FleishmanHillard UK

harriet.king@fleishman.com

+44 7765673794

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504