Metso Corporation: Sami Takaluoma appointed President and CEO of Metso Corporation

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release October 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EEST

Metso's Board of Directors has appointed Sami Takaluoma (born 1973, M.Sc. (Eng.)) as Metso's new President and CEO. He will assume his duties on November 1, 2024. Metso's current President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo, will continue with the company as per his contract until the end of 2024, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities. Sami Takaluoma has been with Metso since 1997 and has led Metso's Services business area since 2021. He has been a member of Metso's Leadership Team since 2017.

Kari Stadigh, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors, on behalf of the Board, emphasized Sami Takaluoma's extensive experience with Metso's businesses and customer industries in their selection. "Sami has done an excellent job in leading the businesses and as a member of the Leadership Team over the past seven years. Under his leadership, Metso's services and consumables businesses have grown and created significant value, especially after the merger of Metso and Outotec. The Board is convinced that Sami is the right choice to lead Metso into its next phase," says Stadigh.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to extend our thanks to Pekka Vauramo, who is now stepping down from his role as President and CEO of Metso as earlier agreed. Under Pekka's leadership, Metso has evolved into an even stronger company, with a significantly enhanced culture and improved customer satisfaction, and its profitability has been clearly raised to a new level. We wish Pekka all the best and success in his new phase of life," Stadigh continues.

Metso's new President and CEO Sami Takaluoma says: "I would like to warmly thank the Board for the opportunity to lead this great company. Having had the privilege of working for Metso for 27 years, I can confidently say that I know the company and understand our potential. With Metso's long history and strong foundation in the aggregates and mining markets, we are excellently positioned to achieve industry leadership. I eagerly anticipate embarking on this journey to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders, alongside my talented and dedicated colleagues."

Current President and CEO Pekka Vauramo: "I want to thank all my colleagues and Metso's Board for the past six years. We have achieved a lot, and the company is in a strong position to succeed in the future. I wish Sami and all Metsonites best of luck and continued success for the years ahead."

Press conference



Metso will arrange a press conference for the media today, October 24, 2024 at 11.30-12.15 at hotel Vaakuna, 10th floor, meeting room Tynell, address Asema-Aukio 2, 00100 Helsinki. Present at the event will be Metso's new President and CEO Sami Takaluoma and the current President and CEO Pekka Vauramo.

Further information

For media contacts: Helena Marjaranta, VP, Communications and Brand, tel. +358 20 484 3212

For investors and analysts: Juha Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 484 3253

