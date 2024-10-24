Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-September 2024

Quarter Jan-Sep Full year SEKm 3-24 2-24 3-23 2024 2023 2023 Net sales 5 632 5 894 5 418 17 246 17 395 22 795 EBITDA 1 431 1 319 1 505 4 050 5 055 6 114 Operating profit 1 078 983 1 166 3 005 4 041 4 755 Profit after tax 816 744 898 2 304 3 159 3 697 Earnings per share, SEK 5.1 4.7 5.6 14.5 19.6 23.0 Operating margin, % 19 17 22 17 23 21 Book value, forest assets 57 112 56 744 52 638 57 112 52 638 56 348 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 927 1 024 1 172 3 063 4 761 5 311 Net financial debt 3 543 3 255 2 616 3 543 2 616 1 869 Debt/equity ratio, % 6 6 5 6 5 3

Operating profit for January-September 2024 amounted to SEK 3 005 million (January-September 2023: 4 041). The decrease in operating profit is due to lower paper prices and the positive impact of income from the sale of surplus electricity the previous year.

Compared with the second quarter, operating profit for the third quarter increased by SEK 95 million to SEK 1 078 million. Earnings were positively impacted by higher volumes and seasonally lower costs in Board and Paper, but were negatively affected by lower selling prices in Wood Products and Renewable Energy. The operating margin was 19 per cent (17).

Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 2 304 million (3 159), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 14.5 (19.6).

In the third quarter, own shares were bought back for SEK 442 million, equal to 0.6 per cent of outstanding shares.

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

