Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-September 2024

QuarterJan-SepFull year
SEKm3-242-243-23202420232023
Net sales5 6325 8945 41817 24617 39522 795
EBITDA1 4311 3191 5054 0505 0556 114
Operating profit1 0789831 1663 0054 0414 755
Profit after tax8167448982 3043 1593 697
Earnings per share, SEK5.14.75.614.519.623.0
Operating margin, %191722172321
Book value, forest assets57 11256 74452 63857 11252 63856 348
Cash flow before investments and change in working capital9271 0241 1723 0634 7615 311
Net financial debt3 5433 2552 6163 5432 6161 869
Debt/equity ratio, %665653
  • Operating profit for January-September 2024 amounted to SEK 3 005 million (January-September 2023: 4 041). The decrease in operating profit is due to lower paper prices and the positive impact of income from the sale of surplus electricity the previous year.
  • Compared with the second quarter, operating profit for the third quarter increased by SEK 95 million to SEK 1 078 million. Earnings were positively impacted by higher volumes and seasonally lower costs in Board and Paper, but were negatively affected by lower selling prices in Wood Products and Renewable Energy. The operating margin was 19 per cent (17).
  • Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 2 304 million (3 159), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 14.5 (19.6).
  • In the third quarter, own shares were bought back for SEK 442 million, equal to 0.6 per cent of outstanding shares.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Anders Jernhall, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2023 amounted to just under SEK 23 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.


