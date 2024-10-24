Coor Service Management Holding AB: Interim Report January-September 2024, Coor Service Management Holding AB

Interim Report January-September 2024, Coor Service Management Holding AB.

Third quarter of 2024

Net Sales in the third quarter amounted to SEK 2,943 (3,016) million. Organic growth was -0 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 120 (126) million and the operating margin was 4.1 (4.2) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 73 (78) million. Profit after tax was SEK 17 (28) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.2 (0.3).

Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 77 (93) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.7 (2.4).

January - September 2024

Net Sales for the full period amounted to SEK 9,247 (9,156) million. Organic growth was 0 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 441 (439) million and the operating margin was 4.8 (4.8) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 329 (278) million. Profit after tax was SEK 139 (125) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.5 (1.3).

"In the third quarter, Coor successfully continues to both extend important contracts and win new business. Variable volumes remained at a high level during the quarter, but ahead we see a declining demand, which leads to adjustments of the cost base. In the previously launched action programme, parts of the programme have been completed and we expect further effects to be implemented gradually. The market outlook remains good with a strong pipeline of new business."

AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO, Coor

Quarterly summary

During the third quarter, Coor successfully continued to extend important contracts as well as win new ones.

We see a declining demand for variable volumes in Sweden and Denmark, which leads to adaptations of the cost base.

In the ongoing action programme, downsizing of administrative resources was completed during the second quarter. Harmonisation of processes and procurement efficiency are ongoing, and we expect effects to be implemented gradually in the coming quarters.

In parts of the Swedish cleaning operations, we saw lower profitability in the quarter, which is explained by excessive resource utilization. An action plan has been initiated to gradually return to the previous level of profitability during the fourth quarter.

Cash conversion amounts to 77 percent, which is primarily due to an increase in working capital of SEK 88 million, explained by increased accrued revenue. During the fourth quarter, the business will focus on invoicing accrued revenues to restore the net working capital position in the fourth quarter.

Group Earnings Summary

Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Rolling Jan-Dec 2024 2023 2024 2023 12 mth. 2023 Net sales, SEK m 2,943 3,016 9,247 9,156 12,534 12,443 Organic growth, % -0 3 0 1 1 2 Acquired growth, % 0 4 1 2 2 2 FX-effects, % -2 3 -1 2 -0 1 Adjusted EBITA, SEK m 120 126 441 439 607 606 Adjusted EBITA-margin, % 4.1 4.2 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.9 EBIT, SEK m 73 78 329 278 416 364 Income for the period, SEK m 17 28 139 125 169 155 Earnings per share, SEK 0.2 0.3 1.5 1.3 1.8 1.6 Cash conversion, % - - - - 77 86 Leverage, times - - - - 2.7 2.5

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com