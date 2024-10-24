Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 12:14 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Domi Agency Joins Epique Realty: Indiana's #1 Real Estate Team Partners With Epique Realty

Led by Brooke Broady, Domi Agency Celebrates New Chapter with a Launch Party in Carmel, Indiana

CARMEL, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Epique Realty is excited to announce that Domi Agency, Indiana's top-performing real estate team, has officially joined the brokerage. This partnership marks a significant expansion for both Domi Agency and Epique Realty as they continue to grow their presence in the Indiana market. To celebrate this exciting new chapter, Domi Agency will host a grand launch party in Carmel, Indiana.

Led by real estate expert Brooke Broady, the Domi Agency has closed over 1,000 transactions in the past 12 months, earning its title as the #1 team in Indiana. With over 12 years of experience in real estate strategy and operations, Broady emphasizes the importance of streamlining non-value activities so her agents can focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Epique Realty, a brokerage that shares our values of innovation, inclusivity, and client-centric service," said Broady. "This partnership will empower our team to provide even greater support to our clients while offering our agents cutting-edge tools and resources to enhance their success."

Domi Agency's move to Epique Realty comes at a time of impressive growth for both entities. Epique Realty's innovative, tech-driven platform and commitment to agent success align perfectly with Domi Agency's dedication to simplifying processes and creating a best-in-class service environment.

Brooke Broady, a dedicated wife, mother of three, and owner of two French Bulldogs, brings a personal and inclusive leadership style to the team. She is also the co-founder of FIRE X, a women's networking group aimed at empowering women and giving back to local communities. "Our success is built on a foundation of inclusivity and a relentless focus on supporting our agents and clients. Partnering with Epique Realty allows us to elevate this mission even further," Broady added.

The Domi Agency Launch Party will be a celebration of this new partnership, featuring networking opportunities, exciting announcements, and a look into the bright future ahead for Indiana's leading real estate team.

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson
PR & Communications
barbara@epiquerealty.com
(281) 773-7842

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
