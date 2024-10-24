ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: The Board of Directors of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (publ) has resolved on the record date for the reverse share split

Hørsholm, Denmark, 24 October 2024 - At the Extraordinary General Meeting of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (publ) ("ExpreS2ion" or the "Company") on 21 October 2024, it was resolved on a reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby forty (40) existing shares shall be consolidated into one (1) share (Sw. sammanläggning 1:40). The Board of Directors was authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting to determine the record date for the reverse share split. The Board of Directors has today resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 31 October 2024. Due to the reverse share split, a recalculation will be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's warrants of series TO 10 and series TO 11 regarding the subscription price and the number of shares that each warrant entitles to subscribe for.

The reverse share split

The Board of Directors' resolution means that the last day of trading in ExpreS2ion's share before the reverse share split will be on 29 October 2024, and the first day of trading in the share after the reverse share split will be on 30 October 2024. This means that the share price as of 30 October 2024 will reflect the effect of the reverse share split. As a result of the reverse share split, the shares in ExpreS2ion will have a new ISIN code as of 30 October 2024: SE0023261292.

Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower number of shares in proportion to the number of shares held on the record date. If a shareholder's shareholding does not correspond to a full number of new shares, i.e., is not evenly divisible by forty (40), such shareholder will receive as many shares as necessary free of charge (1-39) that their shareholding, after adding the shares provided, becomes evenly divisible by forty (40), so-called rounding up. Provision of shares is made through Euroclear Sweden AB, without the need for further measures to be taken by shareholders.

Following the reverse share split, the number of shares and votes in the Company will correspond to 2 100 279, each share with a quota value of SEK 4.444444.

Recalculation of outstanding warrants

Due to the reverse share split, a recalculation will be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's warrants of series TO 10 and series TO 11 regarding the subscription price and the number of shares that each warrant entitles to subscribe for. Other terms and conditions for the warrants of series TO 10 and series TO 11 will remain unchanged. The total number of outstanding warrants will not change as a result of the reverse share split and recalculation.

The subscription price per share when exercising warrants of series TO 10 shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 1 November 2024 until and including 14 November 2024, however, not less than the share's quota value (SEK 4.444444) and not more than SEK 60 (previously SEK 1.5). The new number of shares that each warrant entitles to subscribe for amounts to 0.025 shares (previously one (1) share) after the recalculation. Subscription cannot be made by part of a share, which means that forty (40) warrants of series TO 10 will be required to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. Subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO 10 can take place during the period commencing on 20 November 2024 until and including 4 December 2024.

The subscription price per share when exercising warrants of series TO 11 shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 1 September 2025 until and including 12 September 2025, however, not less than the share's quota value (SEK 4.444444) and not more than SEK 70 (previously SEK 1.75). The new number of shares that each warrant entitles to subscribe for amounts to 0.025 shares (previously one (1) share) after the recalculation. Subscription cannot be made by part of a share, which means that forty (40) warrants of series TO 11 will be required to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. Subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO 11 can take place during the period commencing on 18 September 2025 until and including 2 October 2025.

