DJ PerioTabs Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Product Launch/Research Update PerioTabs Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care 24-Oct-2024 / 11:48 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PerioTabs®: Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine®-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care Effervescent tablet offers a unique approach to treating gum and implant issues, enhancing overall oral hygiene Ghent (Belgium), 24 October 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation. PerioTabs® is proud to introduce its groundbreaking 10-day treatment brushing solution based on the NitrAdine® formula. Designed to become an integral part of global oral care, this innovative product aims to enhance general oral hygiene for adults aged 18 and older. "I am thrilled with the incredible work of our R&D team in bringing such great innovations to the field of oral care," said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf. "PerioTabs® stands apart with its unique effervescent tablet design, offering an effective and user-friendly 10-day treatment solution for gum and implant-related issues." Key Benefits: 1. Clinically Proven Efficacy: Studies confirm that PerioTabs® helps reduce gingivitis, periodontitis, peri-mucositis, and peri-implantitis. 2. Rapid Results in Just 10 Days: A daily regimen over 10 days can significantly reduce pain, dental anxiety, gum bleeding and swelling, plaque buildup, and the likelihood of reinfection. 3. Safe and Well-Tolerated: When used alongside scaling and root planing, PerioTabs® is both effective and well-tolerated in managing chronic periodontitis. 4. High Patient Acceptance: Positive feedback indicates a high level of patient satisfaction, positioning PerioTabs® as a promising alternative to widely used solutions like chlorhexidine. PerioTabs® meets biocompatibility standards according to the ISO 10993 series, ensuring no cytotoxic, irritant, or sensitizing effects. Its minimal and reversible side effects make it a safe choice for daily use. With practical packaging and an affordable price point, PerioTabs® offers a convenient 10-day treatment solution for maintaining oral hygiene. About PerioTabs®: PerioTabs® is dedicated to advancing oral health through innovative solutions. Utilizing patented formulations, we strive to provide effective and user-friendly products that enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact president@bonyf.com. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

Language: English Issuer: bonyf NV Doornzelestraat 114 D 9000 Gent Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 42 79 E-mail: president@bonyf.com Internet: www.bonyf.com ISIN: BE6333353298 EQS News ID: 2015515 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2015515 24-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

October 24, 2024 05:49 ET (09:49 GMT)