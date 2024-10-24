Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298
24.10.2024 12:22 Uhr
bonyf NV: PerioTabs Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care

DJ PerioTabs Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Product Launch/Research Update 
PerioTabs Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care 
24-Oct-2024 / 11:48 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PerioTabs®: Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine®-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care 
Effervescent tablet offers a unique approach to treating gum and implant issues, enhancing overall oral hygiene 
Ghent (Belgium), 24 October 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a 
Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation. PerioTabs® is proud to introduce its 
groundbreaking 10-day treatment brushing solution based on the NitrAdine® formula. Designed to become an integral part 
of global oral care, this innovative product aims to enhance general oral hygiene for adults aged 18 and older. 
"I am thrilled with the incredible work of our R&D team in bringing such great innovations to the field of oral care," 
said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf. "PerioTabs® stands apart with its unique effervescent tablet design, offering 
an effective and user-friendly 10-day treatment solution for gum and implant-related issues." 
Key Benefits: 
1. Clinically Proven Efficacy: Studies confirm that PerioTabs® helps reduce gingivitis, periodontitis, peri-mucositis, 
and peri-implantitis. 
2. Rapid Results in Just 10 Days: A daily regimen over 10 days can significantly reduce pain, dental anxiety, gum 
bleeding and swelling, plaque buildup, and the likelihood of reinfection. 
3. Safe and Well-Tolerated: When used alongside scaling and root planing, PerioTabs® is both effective and 
well-tolerated in managing chronic periodontitis. 
4. High Patient Acceptance: Positive feedback indicates a high level of patient satisfaction, positioning PerioTabs® as 
a promising alternative to widely used solutions like chlorhexidine. 
PerioTabs® meets biocompatibility standards according to the ISO 10993 series, ensuring no cytotoxic, irritant, or 
sensitizing effects. Its minimal and reversible side effects make it a safe choice for daily use. With practical 
packaging and an affordable price point, PerioTabs® offers a convenient 10-day treatment solution for maintaining oral 
hygiene. 
About PerioTabs®: 
PerioTabs® is dedicated to advancing oral health through innovative solutions. Utilizing patented formulations, we 
strive to provide effective and user-friendly products that enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact president@bonyf.com. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Doornzelestraat 114 D 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
