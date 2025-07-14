Anzeige
bonyf Reaffirms Its Long-Term Vision Amid Short-Term Market Volatility

DJ bonyf Reaffirms Its Long-Term Vision Amid Short-Term Market Volatility 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Results Forecast 
bonyf Reaffirms Its Long-Term Vision Amid Short-Term Market Volatility 
14-Jul-2025 / 17:43 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf Reaffirms Its Long-Term Vision Amid Short-Term Market Volatility 
 
   
 
  
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 14 July 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, 
professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, addresses the recent pressure on its share price and 
reaffirms its strong fundamentals, expanding global footprint, and ambitious roadmap for sustained growth. 
 
Over the past year, bonyf has made significant progress in transforming into a high-value, innovation-led company. 
Despite notable achievements in R&D, global partnerships, and commercialization, the current share price does not yet 
reflect the company's true potential. 
 
Understanding the Short-Term Stock Pressure - Concentrated Shareholder Base: 
 
. A large portion of bonyf's shares is held by long-time supporters. Some of these early shareholders have started to 
take partial profits or rebalance holdings, creating short-term selling pressure not yet offset by new inflows. 
 
. Limited Investor Awareness: While our recent communications have engaged our community, bonyf remains under the radar 
of many new retail and institutional investors. This imbalance is being actively addressed. 
 
. Challenging Market Conditions: Broader market sentiment for small- and mid-cap stocks across Europe has been subdued, 
affecting liquidity and valuations sector-wide. 
 
Strong Foundations for Future Growth 
 
. Revenue Growth on Track: bonyf projects full-year revenues to reach approximately EUR5 million, a significant milestone 
that reflects the commercial progress of our innovations and international expansion. 
 
. bonyf India Ltd - Launching Soon: Our joint venture with Group Pharmaceuticals is weeks away from becoming 
operational. bonyf India Ltd will provide cost-effective product access to price-sensitive markets across South Asia 
and open new revenue channels. 
 
. Momentum in the U.S. Market: Our American partner is reporting excellent sales from their first large order and is 
now preparing to introduce several new bonyf-developed innovations: 
 
- EfferWhite, a high-performance tooth whitening kit; - Periocream, a dental professional's solution for gum protection 
post-scaling; - GumFix, an at-home product to relieve gum discomfort; 
 
- A clinically tested Nail Fungus Treatment, with positive early trial data. 
 
 -- Scientific Validation: Several new products are backed by ongoing clinical trials and technical documentation, 
  reinforcing our reputation for innovation and regulatory rigor. 
 -- Solid Digital Awareness Campaign: bonyf is launching a targeted social media campaign across LinkedIn, Instagram, 
  and investor-focused platforms to enhance visibility of both our brand and our stock (Euronext: MLBON). This 
  campaign will highlight R&D leadership, product milestones, and investment potential, helping to attract a wider 
  base of retail and professional investors. 
 -- Dual Listing Preparations: To support broader investor access and enhance liquidity, bonyf continues to prepare for 
  a dual listing on Nasdaq, while maintaining its Euronext Paris listing. 
A Message to Shareholders 
 
bonyf's management and Board remain confident in bonyf's strategic direction and operational execution. While 
short-term market fluctuations can cause concern, the long-term fundamentals are stronger than ever. We are scaling 
revenues, expanding internationally, launching breakthrough products, and increasing investor visibility. 
 
As execution continues and awareness grows, we are confident the market will realign with the true value of bonyf. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
 
 -- Products with patented formulations 
 -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
 -- Proven clinical efficacy 
 -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
 -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
 -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
  
 
About bonyf 
 
bonyf is a European innovator in oral and dermatological care, developing clinically validated solutions for dental 
professionals, pharmacies, and consumers. Listed on Euronext Paris (MLBON), bonyf is headquartered in Knokke, Belgium, 
and operates with a growing global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. 
 
  
 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
 
investor@bonyf.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment

File: bonyf Reaffirms Its Long-Term Vision Amid Short-Term Market Volatility

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2169574 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2169574 14-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=47aeca4ab2cb3c2739c207cb0d2dffdf

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2169574&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2025 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
