bonyf NV / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Results Forecast bonyf Reaffirms Its Long-Term Vision Amid Short-Term Market Volatility 14-Jul-2025 / 17:43 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bonyf Reaffirms Its Long-Term Vision Amid Short-Term Market Volatility Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 14 July 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, addresses the recent pressure on its share price and reaffirms its strong fundamentals, expanding global footprint, and ambitious roadmap for sustained growth. Over the past year, bonyf has made significant progress in transforming into a high-value, innovation-led company. Despite notable achievements in R&D, global partnerships, and commercialization, the current share price does not yet reflect the company's true potential. Understanding the Short-Term Stock Pressure - Concentrated Shareholder Base: . A large portion of bonyf's shares is held by long-time supporters. Some of these early shareholders have started to take partial profits or rebalance holdings, creating short-term selling pressure not yet offset by new inflows. . Limited Investor Awareness: While our recent communications have engaged our community, bonyf remains under the radar of many new retail and institutional investors. This imbalance is being actively addressed. . Challenging Market Conditions: Broader market sentiment for small- and mid-cap stocks across Europe has been subdued, affecting liquidity and valuations sector-wide. Strong Foundations for Future Growth . Revenue Growth on Track: bonyf projects full-year revenues to reach approximately EUR5 million, a significant milestone that reflects the commercial progress of our innovations and international expansion. . bonyf India Ltd - Launching Soon: Our joint venture with Group Pharmaceuticals is weeks away from becoming operational. bonyf India Ltd will provide cost-effective product access to price-sensitive markets across South Asia and open new revenue channels. . Momentum in the U.S. Market: Our American partner is reporting excellent sales from their first large order and is now preparing to introduce several new bonyf-developed innovations: - EfferWhite, a high-performance tooth whitening kit; - Periocream, a dental professional's solution for gum protection post-scaling; - GumFix, an at-home product to relieve gum discomfort; - A clinically tested Nail Fungus Treatment, with positive early trial data. -- Scientific Validation: Several new products are backed by ongoing clinical trials and technical documentation, reinforcing our reputation for innovation and regulatory rigor. -- Solid Digital Awareness Campaign: bonyf is launching a targeted social media campaign across LinkedIn, Instagram, and investor-focused platforms to enhance visibility of both our brand and our stock (Euronext: MLBON). This campaign will highlight R&D leadership, product milestones, and investment potential, helping to attract a wider base of retail and professional investors. -- Dual Listing Preparations: To support broader investor access and enhance liquidity, bonyf continues to prepare for a dual listing on Nasdaq, while maintaining its Euronext Paris listing. A Message to Shareholders bonyf's management and Board remain confident in bonyf's strategic direction and operational execution. While short-term market fluctuations can cause concern, the long-term fundamentals are stronger than ever. We are scaling revenues, expanding internationally, launching breakthrough products, and increasing investor visibility. As execution continues and awareness grows, we are confident the market will realign with the true value of bonyf. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf bonyf is a European innovator in oral and dermatological care, developing clinically validated solutions for dental professionals, pharmacies, and consumers. Listed on Euronext Paris (MLBON), bonyf is headquartered in Knokke, Belgium, and operates with a growing global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

