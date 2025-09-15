Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.09.2025 18:03 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

bonyf NV Showcases Innovative Product Portfolio at ExpoPharm 2025 in Düsseldorf

DJ bonyf NV Showcases Innovative Product Portfolio at ExpoPharm 2025 in Düsseldorf 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Conference/Corporate Action 
bonyf NV Showcases Innovative Product Portfolio at ExpoPharm 2025 in Düsseldorf 
15-Sep-2025 / 17:28 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf NV Showcases Innovative Product Portfolio at ExpoPharm 2025 in Düsseldorf 

Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 15 September 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort 
expert, listed on Euronext Paris, announces its participation at ExpoPharm 2025, one of Europe's largest pharmaceutical 
trade fairs, held in Düsseldorf from 16 to 18 September 2025. 
 
At this prestigious event, bonyf will present its latest portfolio of groundbreaking innovations, including: 
 
 -- PerioCream: a patented solution for periodontitis patients, designed as an effective adjunct to scaling and root 
  planing. 
 -- GumFix: an advanced gum care treatment that helps reduce bleeding and discomfort while protecting sensitive gums. 
 -- NailFix: an innovative formula targeting damaged nails, restoring appearance and strength. 
 -- EfferWhite: an advanced effervescent whitening solution designed for safe and effective teeth brightening. 
The ExpoPharm Platform for Innovation 
 
ExpoPharm is Europe's leading trade fair for the pharmacy sector, bringing together pharmacists, healthcare 
professionals, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and innovations in healthcare. The Düsseldorf event 
provides bonyf with a powerful stage to highlight its clinically validated and patented solutions that address urgent 
needs in oral, dental, and personal care. 
 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf, said: "We are delighted to participate at ExpoPharm 2025, presenting our latest 
products to healthcare professionals and partners. Our focus on innovation and clinical efficacy enables us to bring 
real solutions that improve patients' daily lives and expand opportunities for our commercial partners." 
 
Visit bonyf in Düsseldorf at ExpoPharm Hall 1 E-20 to discover the latest innovations of the bonyf R&D department at 
firsthand. For more information or to schedule a meeting at ExpoPharm 2025, please contact: investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
 
 -- Products with patented formulations 
 -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
 -- Proven clinical efficacy 
 -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
 -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
 -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
  
 
About bonyf 
 
bonyf is a European innovator in oral and dermatological care, developing clinically validated solutions for dental 
professionals, pharmacies, and consumers. Listed on Euronext Paris (MLBON), bonyf is headquartered in Knokke, Belgium, 
and operates with a growing global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. 

For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
 
investor@bonyf.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment

File: EN_PR_bonyf NV Showcases Innovative Product Portfolio at ExpoPharm 2025 in Düsseldorf

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2197724 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2197724 15-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2197724&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2025 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.