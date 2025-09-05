DJ bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments 05-Sep-2025 / 10:51 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 5 September 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, announces that the capital increase previously under consideration has been cancelled, following a series of significant and positive business developments. Recent successful negotiations with strategic partners have opened new commercial opportunities, strengthening the company's financial and strategic outlook. In parallel, bonyf has received favorable confirmation from its Medical Device auditors, Dekra Germany, regarding the upcoming launch of its innovative product, PerioCream. This breakthrough product, based on bonyf's proprietary NitrAdine® technology, has now received the green light for early market entry. As a result, bonyf expects a faster-than-anticipated global roll-out, which will generate future revenue streams supporting the company's international growth ambitions. In addition, the completion of an in-depth clinical study with outstanding results has further validated PerioCream's efficacy and market potential, reinforcing bonyf's R&D leadership in oral care innovation. Furthermore, advanced negotiations with bonyf's U.S. partner are progressing constructively, with preparations underway for FDA registration. This marks an important milestone for expanding into the U.S. market, one of the world's largest and most dynamic healthcare markets. These combined developments place bonyf in a stronger strategic position, making an immediate capital increase unnecessary at this stage. The company remains committed to delivering long-term shareholder value through product innovation, regulatory excellence, and strategic partnerships. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf bonyf is a European innovator in oral and dermatological care, developing clinically validated solutions for dental professionals, pharmacies, and consumers. Listed on Euronext Paris (MLBON), bonyf is headquartered in Knokke, Belgium, and operates with a growing global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments

Language: English
Issuer: bonyf NV
ISIN: BE6333353298
EQS News ID: 2193690

2193690 05-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

