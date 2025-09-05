Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments

DJ bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action 
bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments 
05-Sep-2025 / 10:51 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments 
  
 
  
 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 5 September 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, 
professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, announces that the capital increase previously under 
consideration has been cancelled, following a series of significant and positive business developments. 
 
Recent successful negotiations with strategic partners have opened new commercial opportunities, strengthening the 
company's financial and strategic outlook. In parallel, bonyf has received favorable confirmation from its Medical 
Device auditors, Dekra Germany, regarding the upcoming launch of its innovative product, PerioCream. 
 
This breakthrough product, based on bonyf's proprietary NitrAdine® technology, has now received the green light for 
early market entry. As a result, bonyf expects a faster-than-anticipated global roll-out, which will generate future 
revenue streams supporting the company's international growth ambitions. 
 
In addition, the completion of an in-depth clinical study with outstanding results has further validated PerioCream's 
efficacy and market potential, reinforcing bonyf's R&D leadership in oral care innovation. 
 
Furthermore, advanced negotiations with bonyf's U.S. partner are progressing constructively, with preparations underway 
for FDA registration. This marks an important milestone for expanding into the U.S. market, one of the world's largest 
and most dynamic healthcare markets. 
 
These combined developments place bonyf in a stronger strategic position, making an immediate capital increase 
unnecessary at this stage. 
 
The company remains committed to delivering long-term shareholder value through product innovation, regulatory 
excellence, and strategic partnerships. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
 
 -- Products with patented formulations 
 -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
 -- Proven clinical efficacy 
 -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
 -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
 -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
  
 
About bonyf 
 
bonyf is a European innovator in oral and dermatological care, developing clinically validated solutions for dental 
professionals, pharmacies, and consumers. Listed on Euronext Paris (MLBON), bonyf is headquartered in Knokke, Belgium, 
and operates with a growing global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. 
 
  
 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
 
investor@bonyf.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment

File: EN_PR_bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2193690 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2193690 05-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=96a563152579b7c16e66e0c8362236b8

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193690&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 04:51 ET (08:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
