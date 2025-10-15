Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.10.2025 15:57 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bonyf AG receives the EU-MDR Certification Class IIa for PerioCream

DJ bonyf AG receives the EU-MDR Certification Class IIa for PerioCream 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Product Launch/Incoming Orders 
bonyf AG receives the EU-MDR Certification Class IIa for PerioCream 
15-Oct-2025 / 15:23 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf AG receives the EU-MDR Certification Class IIa for PerioCream 

Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 15 October 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Euronext Paris Ticker: MLBON), a leader in dental 
consumer goods, professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, announces today that its brand, 
PerioCream, a mucoadhesive formulation based on NitrAdine®, applied by dental professionals as an adjunct to Scaling & 
Root Planing (SRP) has been granted a certification as a Class IIa medical device according to Medical Device 
Regulation (EU) 2017/745 Annex IX Chapter I+III. 
 
The certification, issued by DEKRA Certification GmbH, Germany, Notified Body (ID Number: 0124) on September the 17th, 
2025, releases PerioCream Periodontal Paste to dental professionals and practitioners across the world. 
 
The Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017/745 is one of the world's most robust health tech regulations, and it plays a 
vital role in ensuring medical devices meet the highest standards. 
 
It has replaced the Medical Device Directive (MDD) and brings a series of important improvements to conformity 
assessment for medical devices with the scope to ensure the quality, safety, performance and reliability of medical 
devices placed on the European Market; strengthen transparency of information related to medical devices for consumers 
and practitioners; enhance vigilance and market surveillance of devices in use. DEKRA Certification GmbH based in 
Germany with worldwide presence, is the notified Body of bonyf AG. We got the MDR certification from DEKRA including 
PerioCream, based on the sampling plan for reviews of class IIa devices. 
 
For the UK market, European CE marking is currently accepted until specified deadlines and product risk classification. 
A UKRP (UK Representative) was already designated, and UK resellers can contact bonyf AG to obtain more information. 
 
For the US market, bonyf AG initiated the certification process with FDA and currently bonyf AG is on track with 
expected certification by the US FDA beginning 2026. 
 
What is PerioCream? 
 
PerioCream Periodontal Paste is an adjunct to scaling and root planing (SRP) treatment applied by dental professionals 
on the gum line. PerioCream Periodontal Paste acts as a protective barrier by isolating inflamed gingiva and irritated 
oral tissues to prevent bacterial recolonization, help reduce bleeding and enhance natural healing. The product is 
clinically proven to significantly reduce pain after SRP, enhance patient comfort and improve the overall SRP 
experience. 
 
About bonyf 
 
bonyf NV is a Belgian Euronext Paris listed company (Ticker: MLBON) specialized in the development and distribution of 
high-quality oral and denture care products, serving both professional and consumer markets. Through its fully owned 
subsidiaries bonyf AG (Liechtenstein) and bonyf Production AG (Switzerland), the company is accelerating its 
international reach. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and clinical performance, bonyf is rapidly expanding 
its footprint across Europe and North America. 
 
Annex to the EU Certificate no. 50537-60-00-02 
 
Cureus Journal of Medical Science 
 
ResearchGate 
 
European Institute for Medical Studies (EIMS), St. Julian's, Malta 

bonyf's strengths 
 
 -- Products with patented formulations 
 -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
 -- Proven clinical efficacy 
 -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
 -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
 -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
  
 
About bonyf 
 
bonyf is a European innovator in oral and dermatological care, developing clinically validated solutions for dental 
professionals, pharmacies, and consumers. Listed on Euronext Paris (MLBON), bonyf is headquartered in Knokke, Belgium, 
and operates with a growing global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. 

For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
 
investor@bonyf.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment

File: EN_PR_bonyf AG receives the EU-MDR Certification Class IIa for PerioCream.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2213580 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2213580 15-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213580&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 09:24 ET (13:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
