Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Dow Jones News
15.05.2025 18:45 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bonyf NV Announces First Exports to the United States with Honest Pharma, Marking a Key Milestone in USA Growth Strategy

Finanznachrichten News

DJ bonyf NV Announces First Exports to the United States with Honest Pharma, Marking a Key Milestone in USA Growth Strategy 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Expansion/Market Launch 
bonyf NV Announces First Exports to the United States with Honest Pharma, Marking a Key Milestone in USA Growth 
Strategy 
15-May-2025 / 18:11 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf NV Announces First Exports to the United States with Honest Pharma, Marking a Key Milestone in USA Growth 
Strategy 
 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 15 May 2025, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and 
professional dental consumables, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its first exports to the United States 
through a new partnership with Honest Pharma, a U.S.-based healthcare company backed by Investment 360, an investor 
group with a strong track record of success across a range of global industries. This marks a significant milestone in 
the company's USA expansion strategy and reflects growing global demand for high-quality, differentiated oral care 
products. 
Two of bonyf's proprietary products, developed and produced in Switzerland, are now commercially available in the U.S. 
market through leading dental professionals and specialty retailers nationwide, both products meet stringent FDA 
requirements while maintaining bonyf's signature Swiss quality standards: 
. A next-generation denture fixative cream, formulated with 30% organic olive oil and designed to deliver up to 24 
hours of secure hold - representing the most advanced formulation of its kind globally. 
. A high-performance deep-cleaning effervescent tablet, suitable for all types of dental appliances, developed with a 
cutting-edge formulation for effective, safe, and thorough hygiene. 
This initial entry into the U.S. market signals the start of a long-term collaboration with Honest Pharma and 
demonstrates the scalability of bonyf's innovation pipeline beyond its core European base. 
"Our entry into the U.S. is a strategically important step that reflects both the strength of our product development 
capabilities and the growing international appeal of our portfolio," said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO at bonyf NV. "We are 
confident this partnership will generate sustained value for our stakeholders as we continue to scale." and he added: 
"We are very happy with this important step forward. The high-level marketing plan in place for these products gives us 
great confidence in their future success in the United States." 
bonyf NV is a Belgian Euronext Paris listed company (Ticker: MLBON) specialized in the development and distribution of 
high-quality oral care products, serving both professional and consumer markets. Through its fully owned subsidiary 
bonyf, the company is accelerating its international reach. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and clinical 
performance, bonyf is rapidly expanding its footprint across Europe and North America. 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2138972 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2138972 15-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a826d5b6f9fca17294f5accf4ad03c46

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138972&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
