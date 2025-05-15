DJ bonyf NV Announces First Exports to the United States with Honest Pharma, Marking a Key Milestone in USA Growth Strategy

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Expansion/Market Launch bonyf NV Announces First Exports to the United States with Honest Pharma, Marking a Key Milestone in USA Growth Strategy 15-May-2025 / 18:11 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bonyf NV Announces First Exports to the United States with Honest Pharma, Marking a Key Milestone in USA Growth Strategy Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 15 May 2025, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its first exports to the United States through a new partnership with Honest Pharma, a U.S.-based healthcare company backed by Investment 360, an investor group with a strong track record of success across a range of global industries. This marks a significant milestone in the company's USA expansion strategy and reflects growing global demand for high-quality, differentiated oral care products. Two of bonyf's proprietary products, developed and produced in Switzerland, are now commercially available in the U.S. market through leading dental professionals and specialty retailers nationwide, both products meet stringent FDA requirements while maintaining bonyf's signature Swiss quality standards: . A next-generation denture fixative cream, formulated with 30% organic olive oil and designed to deliver up to 24 hours of secure hold - representing the most advanced formulation of its kind globally. . A high-performance deep-cleaning effervescent tablet, suitable for all types of dental appliances, developed with a cutting-edge formulation for effective, safe, and thorough hygiene. This initial entry into the U.S. market signals the start of a long-term collaboration with Honest Pharma and demonstrates the scalability of bonyf's innovation pipeline beyond its core European base. "Our entry into the U.S. is a strategically important step that reflects both the strength of our product development capabilities and the growing international appeal of our portfolio," said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO at bonyf NV. "We are confident this partnership will generate sustained value for our stakeholders as we continue to scale." and he added: "We are very happy with this important step forward. The high-level marketing plan in place for these products gives us great confidence in their future success in the United States." bonyf NV is a Belgian Euronext Paris listed company (Ticker: MLBON) specialized in the development and distribution of high-quality oral care products, serving both professional and consumer markets. Through its fully owned subsidiary bonyf, the company is accelerating its international reach. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and clinical performance, bonyf is rapidly expanding its footprint across Europe and North America. For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Issuer: bonyf NV Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 8300 Knokke-Heist Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 42 79 E-mail: president@bonyf.com Internet: www.bonyf.com ISIN: BE6333353298 EQS News ID: 2138972 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2138972 15-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a826d5b6f9fca17294f5accf4ad03c46

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138972&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)