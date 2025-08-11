Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.08.2025 15:51 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Periocream: The Future Commercial Winner for bonyf

DJ Periocream: The Future Commercial Winner for bonyf 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Market Launch/Development of Sales 
Periocream: The Future Commercial Winner for bonyf 
11-Aug-2025 / 15:16 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Periocream: The Future Commercial Winner for bonyf 
  
 
     
 
periocream-03 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 11 August 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, 
professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, is preparing to launch Periocream, a groundbreaking 
dental treatment designed exclusively for dental professionals. At bonyf, we expect our Notified Body to release the 
final report shortly, confirming the product's readiness for market. This unique product, protected by a European 
patent and with a U.S. patent pending, is poised to transform the management of dental procedures. 
 
The Periocream 2025 Project, involving 30 patients across multiple clinical centers, demonstrated clinically 
significant improvements in healing and patient-reported comfort. The unique NitrAdine®-based oxidative mechanism in 
Periocream effectively disrupts biofilm formation, supporting rapid mucosal recovery and superior post-treatment 
outcomes. 
 
bonyf is currently finalizing the regulatory process to obtain Class IIa Medical Device registration covering the 
entire European market. Simultaneously, the company will submit Periocream to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 
(FDA), with approval expected within approximately five months. 
 
Interest in Periocream is already strong, with Dental Depots distributors from five European countries expressing their 
intention to partner with bonyf for the product's rollout. In addition, bonyf's U.S. partner will act as the exclusive 
importer for the vast U.S. market, while discussions are underway with a major Japanese distributor to cover Japan. 
 
Timeline: 
 
. Q3 2025: Expected Notified Body approval and European market readiness. 
 
. Q4 2025: Commercial launch in initial European countries. 
 
. Q1 2026: Anticipated FDA clearance and entry into the U.S. market. 
 
. 2026: Expansion to Japan and production under license in India through Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd., enabling 
large-scale manufacturing and distribution in the Indian and Southeast Asian markets. 
 
"This high-end, margin-rich product will change the outlook of our company within 18 months," stated, Jean Pierre 
Bogaert, CEO of bonyf. "Periocream represents not only a significant milestone in our R&D pipeline but also a key 
driver of future growth for bonyf. We are committed to making this the biggest winner in the history of the bonyf group 
of companies". 
 
bonyf invites investors and partners to join this exciting journey via Euronext Paris under the ticker MLBON. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
 
 -- Products with patented formulations 
 -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
 -- Proven clinical efficacy 
 -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
 -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
 -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
  
 
About bonyf 
 
bonyf is a European innovator in oral and dermatological care, developing clinically validated solutions for dental 
professionals, pharmacies, and consumers. Listed on Euronext Paris (MLBON), bonyf is headquartered in Knokke, Belgium, 
and operates with a growing global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. 
 
  
 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
 
investor@bonyf.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment

File: EN_PR_Periocream The Future Commercial Winner for bonyf

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2182216 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2182216 11-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b2dd1de4e9d19d403d2adba133c09ce2

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2182216&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2025 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.