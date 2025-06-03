Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298
03.06.2025 18:03 Uhr
bonyf Welcomes Group Pharmaceuticals as Strategic Stakeholder to Drive Growth in India

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Expansion 
03-Jun-2025 / 17:28 CET/CEST 
bonyf Welcomes Group Pharmaceuticals as Strategic Stakeholder to Drive Growth in India 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 3 June 2025, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, 
professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, is proud to announce that Group Pharmaceuticals, a 
leading Indian oral health company, has become a significant stakeholder in bonyf NV. To date, Group Pharmaceuticals 
has acquired a total of 13.5% of bonyf's shares, marking a strong commitment to a long-term strategic partnership. This 
collaboration represents a major step forward in bonyf's global expansion and positions the company to accelerate its 
growth in the Indian market. 
Group Pharmaceuticals is a prominent player in India's oral healthcare sector, with a field force that directly reaches 
over 100,000 dentists every month. This outstanding market access creates a powerful platform for promoting bonyf's 
high-performance oral care products to dental professionals and their patients. 
As part of the partnership, Group Pharmaceuticals will also begin local production of selected bonyf-licensed products 
in India. This move ensures cost-effective manufacturing, regulatory alignment, and streamlined distribution across the 
region. 
Importantly, this alliance reinforces dentist-led product recommendations and builds strong brand trust among patients. 
In addition, both companies are committed to co-developing new oral care solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian 
market. 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf, stated: "We view this as a very important collaboration. Group Pharmaceuticals' 
strong market presence and outstanding network in India will help us realize our international growth ambitions while 
ensuring that our products reach millions of new patients." 
bonyf sees this strategic investment and collaboration as a key driver for sustainable international growth. 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2149994 
 
2149994 03-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

June 03, 2025 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
