The results of this year's Kiwa PVEL scorecard have shown that TOPCon technology is more vulnerable than PERC, and the failure rate at BOM level has increased to 41%, the highest in history, according to the testing lab. From pv magazine Spain Last week, solar panel manufacturers JinkoSolar and Trina Solar reported that field tests show that tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules outperform p-type rear contact PV modules in monthly power generation. These studies were conducted by the manufacturers individually, and in the case of Jinko Solar, the results were confirmed by German ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...