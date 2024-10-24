Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Intellistocks, a leading investment advisor based in the region, has been recognized as the runner-up for the "Trading System of the Year" award at the prestigious FOW Asia Pacific Awards 2024. This recognition underscores Intellistocks' commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions, as demonstrated through its proprietary trading platform, InteliQ.

The FOW Asia Pacific Awards celebrate excellence in the financial services sector, acknowledging advancements in trading systems and financial advisory solutions. InteliQ, developed by Intellistocks, has been recognized for its advanced analytics, real-time market insights, and AI-driven tools that enhance stock advisory services for global markets, particularly in US stocks.





Intellistocks' InteliQ system with advanced financial analytics capabilities.

While Intellistocks was awarded the runner-up position in the "Trading System of the Year" category, several other industry giants were recognized in various other categories. This reinforces the prestige of the FOW Asia Pacific Awards and highlights the calibre of financial institutions participating across different segments of the awards.

We are truly honored to have InteliQ recognized as one of the top trading systems at the FOW Asia Pacific Awards," said a spokesperson for Intellistocks. "This achievement reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of financial technology and delivering top-tier advisory solutions to our clients. The acknowledgment of InteliQ at such a prestigious event reinforces our dedication to providing advanced tools that cater to modern investment needs, especially in global and US stock markets.

Currently, InteliQ is in its beta testing phase, with multiple teams at Intellistocks evaluating its performance and refining its features. The platform is scheduled for a broader public release in the second half of 2025, following rigorous testing to ensure accuracy, user-friendliness, and compliance with industry standards. Initially, Intellistocks plans to roll out InteliQ to institutional clients, with further expansions through strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities.

As the investment advisory sector becomes increasingly reliant on technological solutions, Intellistocks aims to ensure that InteliQ remains adaptable and scalable, catering to the needs of both investment advisors and individual traders. The platform is being designed to seamlessly integrate with other market data systems and trading tools, providing a holistic approach to stock advisory services.

About Intellistocks

Intellistocks is a leading investment advisor in Dubai, recognized for its expertise in stock advisory and risk management. The firm offers tailored financial solutions across various geographical markets, including the U.S., Brazil, the UAE, Turkey, India, and the UK. Known for integrating cutting-edge technology into its services, Intellistocks remains at the forefront of financial innovation.

For more information, please visit www.intellistocks.com.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

