IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Will Release Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2024 on Monday, October 28, 2024, prior to market trading. The company will also host a live investor webcast on October 28, 2024, at 12 Noon Eastern to discuss those results.

IBC Executive Chairman and CEO Mark A. Smith and Chief Financial Officer Toni Wendel will host the webcast, discuss the Company's financial results and its future growth plans, and take questions from investors.

To register to participate in the webcast, please go here: https://events.gov.teams.microsoft.us/event/a5e9cd70-8218-4149-aa92-0c2f6fc9d099@a7c6e2dc-c188-46da-80af-dd3453bd7361

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

Mark A. Smith

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

