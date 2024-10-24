Anzeige
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Will Release Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

FRANKLIN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2024 on Monday, October 28, 2024, prior to market trading. The company will also host a live investor webcast on October 28, 2024, at 12 Noon Eastern to discuss those results.

IBC Executive Chairman and CEO Mark A. Smith and Chief Financial Officer Toni Wendel will host the webcast, discuss the Company's financial results and its future growth plans, and take questions from investors.

To register to participate in the webcast, please go here: https://events.gov.teams.microsoft.us/event/a5e9cd70-8218-4149-aa92-0c2f6fc9d099@a7c6e2dc-c188-46da-80af-dd3453bd7361

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"
Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

# # #

CONTACTS:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board
Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations
+1 (303) 503-6203
Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com
Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
