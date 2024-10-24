PayToMe.co Completes Seed Round to Lead the Global Fintech Revolution, Paving the Way for Series A Funding

Empowering SMBs with AI-Driven Solutions, Global Payments, and Cross-Border Transactions to Drive Financial Inclusion.

PayToMe.co, an award-winning fintech platform simplifying global payments and cross-border transactions, announces the successful completion of its seed round, with investments from Startupbootcamp and ACH Australia Investments Pty Ltd. This milestone propels PayToMe's mission to be the Amazon of Financial Services, empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to access a full suite of financial tools in one unified platform.

"PayToMe.co is honored to join the Startupbootcamp Cohort and secure seed investment," said Mike Ulker, CEO and Founder of PayToMe.co. "With the support of Startupbootcamp, the world's top accelerator, we are significantly accelerating our growth."

Since 2010, Startupbootcamp has operated over 150 accelerators in more than 20 countries, helping over 1,600 startups reach their full potential. On average, startups in the program experience a 2.5x increase in valuation and raise approximately €1.5 million within six to twelve months of completing the accelerator?.

Value Proposition

Globally, over 400 million SMBs lose $48 billion annually due to fraud, invoicing errors, payment delays, representing a $150 billion opportunity in the fintech market.

PayToMe.co solves these inefficiencies with an AI-powered platform for global payments, customizable invoicing, and cross-border transactions. Through leading partners like Plaid, Stripe, and US Bank, we connect 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications globally, creating an inclusive, scalable, and efficient financial ecosystem. Backed by strategic partners and investors including Startupbootcamp, ACH Australia Investments Pty Ltd., and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), PayToMe.co is well positioned to revolutionize fintech on a global scale, offering a compelling opportunity for investors committed to global financial inclusion.

As part of our growth strategy, PayToMe.co seeks additional corporate partners and institutional investors to expand our user base, advance AI-driven features, and accelerate our global presence. Proceeds from Series A funding will enhance our platform's capabilities and drive cross-border user acquisition.

About PayToMe.co:

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is a fintech marketplace offering AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border financial transactions, and customizable digital invoicing in over 100 countries. Integrated with 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications, PayToMe.co leads financial innovation. Its suite of services, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), helps businesses optimize financial processes, reduce fraud, and contribute to a sustainable ecosystem. Partners include Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), and Startupbootcamp. PayToMe has earned eight international awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit www.paytome.co.

