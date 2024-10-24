Zeus North America Mining Corp. Provides Cuddy Mountain Exploration Update

Highlights of the 2024 Exploration Program at Cuddy Mountain:

Staked 19 additional BLM Lode Claims to cover areas underlain by the Seven Devils Volcanics which host the neighboring Leviathan Porphyry Copper mineralization;

Completed a property wide 3D-DCIP Induced Polarization ("IP") and Resistivity Survey using Dias Geophysical Ltd.;

Completed a property wide Ground Magnetic Survey totalling 105 line km's of high resolution magnetic data;

Completed soil sampling (799 samples) and rock grab sampling (339 samples);

The staking rush continues both to the north and south of Zeus with thousands of new claims staked (Figure 1);

Completed a property wide mapping campaign. The mapped stratigraphy within the Cuddy Mountain Property demonstrates that the same stratigraphic section exists with the Property as that shown on Hercules drill sections which intersected Porphyry mineralization. The mapping is highlighted by (Figure 2): Exposures of the Hercules Rhyolites in the northeast; Exposure of the 'red conglomerate', which is the marker horizon at the unconformity between the Hercules Rhyolites and Seven Devils Volcanics; Altered and mineralized exposures of the Seven Devils Volcanics occur within the Property. Intense epidote alteration occurs within the Seven Devils Volcanics; Structural complexity, including numerous folds and faults, were mapped within the Property. Numerous mapped faults contain copper mineralization as malachite and azurite; Exposures of younger porphyry intrusions and/or dykes which are locally strongly sulphidic, containing chalcopyrite. Chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite, and chrysocolla are common in porphyry units near the historical Rockslide showing and the unconformity; Pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite occur in rocks in close proximity to the Edna May showing;



Zeus North America Mining Corp. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (the "Company" or "Zeus") is pleased to announce that Zeus has completed its 2024 exploration program at its flagship Cuddy Mountain Project.

Dean Besserer, President and CEO stated, "Our 2024 exploration program activities, including the 19 new BLM lode claims, underscore our confidence in the Cuddy Mountain Project's immense potential. As the staking rush continues in the area more than a year later, the discovery of a new porphyry copper belt in the United States has captured the attention of majors and juniors alike. This is just the beginning as we continue to capitalize on the opportunities presented by this highly prospective region."

The summer programs consisted of property wide mapping, sampling and geophysics including: 799 Soil samples; 339 rock grab samples; mapping and property wide ground magnetics and 3D-DCIP Induced Polarization ("IP") and Resistivity surveys. Results are pending and will be provided in further updates when available.

Importantly, the mapped stratigraphy within the Cuddy Mountain Property demonstrates that the same stratigraphic section exists with the Property as that shown on Hercules drill sections which intersected Porphyry mineralization.

Highlights from the Mapping:

Exposures of the Hercules Rhyolites in the northeast commonly form large outcrop faces. The Rhyolites are more than 100 m thick and may be repeated by faulting. The Rhyolites are often silicified with propylitic alteration.

Exposures of the 'red conglomerate', which is a marker horizon at the unconformity between the Hercules Rhyolites and Seven Devils Volcanics. These are exposed in the northeastern, central, and southwestern parts of the Property.The 'red conglomerate', overlying the Seven Devils volcanic complex is immature and polymictic with interbedded sand- and siltstone. Outcrops weather red (hematite) to greyish green.

Exposures of the Seven Devils Volcanics occur in the southern and central parts of the Property below the basalt cover to the south. Commonly heterogenous volcanic textures, from aphanitic to laminated to phenocrystic to volcanoclastic, at outcrop scale. The rocks are variably fractured to brecciated, bleached, silicified and/or oxidized, with at least two prominent southeast-trending zones of intense alteration and mineralization (blebby and disseminated sulphides; intense manganese oxide and iron staining to fracture-controlled infiltration/replacement), possibly controlled by fault zones. Barite hydrothermal vein mineralization occurs in trenches near the south end of Property.

Exposures of younger porphyry intrusions are typically moderately to strongly fractured and locally brecciated including fragments of volcaniclastic rocks. These may form dykes and/or intrusive bodies in the volcanic complex. Locally these intrusions and/or dykes are strongly sulphidic with chalcopyrite. Chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite, and chrysocolla are common in porphyry units around the historical Rockslide copper showing (Figure 2).

Mineralized hydrothermal breccias were mapped near the historical Edna May showing (Figure 2). They consisted of intrusive or hydrothermal breccias. Near the Edna May showing the breccias have a black matrix pyrite and peacock sulphides along the margin or porphyry dykes. Fragments of fine grey silicified material locally contain up to 10% sooty sulphides, 1% pyrite and trace bornite and chalcopyrite.

Structural complexity exists throughout the Property including numerous mapped folds and faults. Numerous mapped faults contain copper mineralization as malachite and azurite. Alteration styles were notable throughout the Property, including: Chlorite alteration halos around quartz veins; Sericite +/- chlorite +/- pyrite alteration in monzonitic porphyry dykes; and Semi-massive epidote-magnetite +/- pyrite alteration. Intense epidote alteration was observed in many areas of the Seven Devils Volcanics, especially moving towards the southern portion of the valley.

Other Items

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the President & CEO for the company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 101 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp.'s Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

Figure 1. Staking Rush in the Cuddy Mountain Area, Idaho

Figure 2. Cuddy Mountain Preliminary Geological Mapping

