Identiv, NFC Forum, and STMicroelectronics collaborate to support NFC-based solutions for the EU's Digital Product Passport initiative

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID-enabled solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), is bringing sustainability to the fore, taking a leading role in driving the adoption of NFC-based Digital Product Passports (DPPs). On November 6, 2024, Identiv, in collaboration with NFC Forum, STMicroelectronics, and custom skateboard designer BoardPusher, will host an exclusive webinar focused on the critical role of NFC technology in advancing sustainability efforts and the implementation of the Digital Product Passport.

Driving the Future of Sustainability Through DPPs

The European Union's DPP initiative is designed to enhance transparency and accountability throughout the lifecycle of a product, from production to recycling. Identiv's NFC-powered IoT solutions enable products to store and share vital information such as origin, composition, environmental impact, and recycling options, providing businesses and consumers with easy access to verified sustainability data.

"Identiv's commitment to sustainability through IoT innovation is key to our collaboration with STMicroelectronics, BoardPusher, and the NFC Forum," said Amir Khoshniyati, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Identiv. "We believe NFC technology is the future of Digital Product Passports, offering a seamless way for brands to provide full transparency and for consumers to make informed, eco-conscious choices."

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important priority worldwide, the DPP is emerging as a pivotal tool for increasing transparency and accountability. For DPP implementation, NFC tags offer significant advantages, including increased data storage, enhanced security, and seamless user interaction. NFC tags can be embedded within products, protecting the data and offering a secure way to transfer information between the product and an NFC-enabled device.

NFC Forum Executive Director Mike McCamon said, "Using NFC Forum technologies for DPP is leveraging a familiar technology already in billions of devices, which will be key to achieving sustainability. Companies like Identiv and STMicroelectronics are paving the way for the adoption of DPP solutions through their corporate initiatives and as Sponsor members of the NFC Forum."

NFC can enhance product transparency, sustainability, and traceability, helping brands meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

BoardPusher, a leader in custom skateboard manufacturing, is harnessing Identiv's NFC-enabled DPP solutions to connect each of its skateboards to detailed sustainability data stored on the blockchain. This initiative allows BoardPusher to offer full transparency into the materials and processes used, reinforcing their commitment to eco-conscious practices.

"As a brand committed to both creativity and sustainability, we're thrilled to be part of this initiative with Identiv and STMicroelectronics," said Lucas Bond, Founder and Partner, BoardPusher. "At BoardPusher, we're exploring NFC technology to connect each custom skateboard to detailed sustainability data on the blockchain, offering complete transparency and traceability.

NFC technology in a DPP ecosystem can enhance product traceability, foster consumer knowledge and trust, whilst driving operational efficiency, enabling brands to deliver on their product sustainability goals.

Romain Pardo, Product Manager for NFC tags at STMicroelectronics, added, "STMicroelectronics NFC technology complements ideally Identiv and BoardPusher solutions and together we create a robust and trusted ecosystem ready to onboard blockchain format information that fits the Digital Passport Product requirements." STMicroelectronics is taking a leadership position in sustainability in the semiconductor industry by committing to reach carbon neutrality by 2027.

The "NFC NDPP Powering the Digital Product Passport" webinar brings together global leaders to explore how NFC can accelerate the adoption and implementation of DPPs. The webinar will be held on November 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET. To attend, please register here

About Identiv

Identiv's full-circle RFID-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 1.5 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com

