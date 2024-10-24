NTC Pharma: NTC grants Chinoin the license and distribution rights in Mexico and LatAm for its innovative therapeutic solution for colonoscopy preparation

MILAN, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC S.r.l. (NTC), an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan, Italy, and Chinoin Productos Farmacéuticos S.A. de C.V. (Chinoin), one of the most important pharmaceutical companies in Mexico, today announce a commercial partnership.

NTC is granting Chinoin license and distribution rights in Mexico and LatAm for NTC015, an innovative drug therapeutic solution for colonoscopy preparation.

The deal represents an important step for the internationalization of such product that was developed to respond to the unmet medical needs to enhance patient compliance.

In fact, bowel preparation before a colonoscopy is currently often experienced as burdensome and, if inadequately performed, it leads to suboptimal effectiveness, generating the need to repeat the procedure: today nearly 25% of colonoscopies fail because of unsuccessful cleansing.

To provide supportive evidence for its product, NTC completed the "Satisfaction" study, an international, multicentre, randomized, controlled clinical trial with an adaptive study design, and published important scientific articles supporting the efficacy and safety of NTC015.

NTC is committed to collecting real-world data once the product reaches the market to support the evidence that NTC015 can become the reference standard for colonoscopy preparation.

"We are excited to partner with a leading pharmaceutical company like Chinoin" - says Riccardo Carbucicchio, CEO of NTC. "Colonoscopy remains the standard for diagnosing and monitoring colorectal cancer and for diagnosis and surveillance of inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's disease. Data confirms that the third most common malignancy and the second most deadly cancer, is colorectal cancer resulting in an estimated 1.9 million incidence cases and 0.9 million deaths worldwide in 2020."1

Fernando Torres, Business development director of Chinoin said: "By combining NTC's expertise with Chinoin deep knowledge of the market we look forward to a successful market penetration, offering patients and healthcare professionals a new and attractive therapeutic option for colon cleansing. We believe this product can become the gold standard as it is an effective drug favoring a quick bowel cleansing, palatable and easy to be taken by patients."

The partnership between NTC and Chinoin on NTC015 enhances the commitment to bring innovation in the gastroenterological area to patients and clinicians, maximizing diagnosis efficacy and diminishing patient's burden.

About NTC

A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in more than 100 countries, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices, and food supplements in ophthalmology, and in other therapeutic areas including pediatrics, gynecology, and gastroenterology. NTC offers to more than 200 partners innovative and high quality standard pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com

About CHINOIN Productos Farmacéuticos S.A. de C.V.

Chinoin is one of Mexico's most prominent pharmaceutical companies, with a legacy spanning over 90 years since its founding in 1925. Committed to improving health and quality of life, Chinoin specializes in the research, development, production, and commercialization of high-quality pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on key therapeutic areas such as gastroenterology.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a strong presence in Mexico and Latin America, Chinoin adheres to international quality standards and continuously invests in innovation. The company's dedication to excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit www.chinoin.com.

1_ Xi Y, Xu P. Global colorectal cancer burden in 2020 and projections to 2040. Transl Oncol. 2021 Oct;14(10):101174.

