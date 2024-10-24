Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RPMU | ISIN: GB00B54X0432 | Ticker-Symbol: NYA1
Frankfurt
24.10.24
09:51 Uhr
0,268 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corero Network Security Launches New Scalable 400G DDoS Hardware Appliance with Exclusive Trade-In Program

Customers Seeking Appliance Upgrades Can Trade in Existing Hardware

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced the launch of its new hardware appliance, Network Threat Detector (NTD) 3400, a 400G enhancement to the SmartWall ONE DDoS protection appliance. The company is also introducing a new Trade-In Program, offering significant discounts to customers upgrading from legacy Corero appliances or competitor solutions making it easier to transition to the latest adaptive DDoS protection technology. The company is also introducing a new Trade-In Program, offering significant discounts to customers upgrading from legacy Corero appliances or competitor solutions, making it easier to transition to the latest adaptive DDoS protection technology.


The new NTD 3400 offers four times the connectivity of previous models with less than twice the power consumption, allowing providers and businesses to protect their networks more efficiently.

The NTD 3400 streamlines infrastructure with reduced hardware complexity, flexible deployment options, and future-proof scalability, all while defending against evolving cyber threats. This latest release continues the company's 400G rollout, which began with February's launch of their software-based solution.

"We're excited to offer both current and new customers a sustainable and cost-effective way to upgrade their DDoS protection with the NTD 3400," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "This new solution not only meets today's security needs but is also designed to scale with tomorrow's bandwidth demands. Our Trade-In Program is a testament to our commitment to helping customers stay ahead of evolving threats while maximizing their infrastructure investments."

Learn more about the NTD 3400 and Corero's Trade-In Program here.

About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100072/Corero_Network_Security_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corero-network-security-launches-new-scalable-400g-ddos-hardware-appliance-with-exclusive-trade-in-program-302285100.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.