Corero Network Security Launches New Scalable 400G DDoS Hardware Appliance with Exclusive Trade-In Program

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced the launch of its new hardware appliance, Network Threat Detector (NTD) 3400, a 400G enhancement to the SmartWall ONE DDoS protection appliance. The company is also introducing a new Trade-In Program, offering significant discounts to customers upgrading from legacy Corero appliances or competitor solutions, making it easier to transition to the latest adaptive DDoS protection technology.

The new NTD 3400 offers four times the connectivity of previous models with less than twice the power consumption, allowing providers and businesses to protect their networks more efficiently.

The NTD 3400 streamlines infrastructure with reduced hardware complexity, flexible deployment options, and future-proof scalability, all while defending against evolving cyber threats. This latest release continues the company's 400G rollout, which began with February's launch of their software-based solution.

"We're excited to offer both current and new customers a sustainable and cost-effective way to upgrade their DDoS protection with the NTD 3400," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "This new solution not only meets today's security needs but is also designed to scale with tomorrow's bandwidth demands. Our Trade-In Program is a testament to our commitment to helping customers stay ahead of evolving threats while maximizing their infrastructure investments."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

