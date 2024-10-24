Alkermes plc Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Third Quarter Revenues of $378.1 Million -

- Net Sales of Proprietary Products Increased Approximately 18% Year-Over-Year -

- GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations of $92.8 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations of $0.56 -

- Company Reiterates 2024 Financial Expectations -

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Our third quarter financial results reflect strong year-over-year growth of our portfolio of proprietary commercial products and position us well to meet our strategic, operational and financial priorities for the year. Looking ahead, we believe growing our proprietary commercial products and advancing our pipeline, particularly ALKS 2680, our novel, investigational, orexin 2 receptor agonist, and additional orexin development candidates, will serve as the key drivers of shareholder value. We plan to manage the business to deliver significant profitability and cash flow while investing in these strategic initiatives," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "2025 has the potential to be a transformational year for Alkermes as we expect to complete the ongoing phase 2 studies in narcolepsy type 1 and narcolepsy type 2, and prepare for potential registrational studies for ALKS 2680. With the potential to transform the treatment of hypersomnolence disorders, and with broad potential applicability across other symptomatic domains, orexin 2 receptor agonists represent one of the most exciting new therapeutic categories in development and we believe a significant opportunity for Alkermes and our shareholders."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues













(In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Total Revenues $ 378.1 $ 380.9

$ 1,127.6 $ 1,285.9* Total Proprietary Net Sales $ 273.0 $ 231.8

$ 775.8 $ 678.0 VIVITROL® $ 113.7 $ 99.3

$ 323.2 $ 298.0 ARISTADA®i $ 84.7 $ 81.8

$ 249.6 $ 244.3 LYBALVI® $ 74.7 $ 50.7

$ 203.1 $ 135.7

Profitability













(In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023* GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations $ 92.8 $ 91.6

$ 226.4 $ 358.6 GAAP Net Loss From Discontinued Operations $ (0.4) $ (43.8)

$ (5.8) $ (115.6) GAAP Net Income $ 92.4 $ 47.8

$ 220.6 $ 243.0



















Non-GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations $ 121.4 $ 150.4

$ 321.0 $ 314.7 Non-GAAP Net Loss From Discontinued Operations $ (0.4) $ (40.8)

$ (5.8) $ (108.5) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 121.0 $ 109.5

$ 315.2 $ 206.2



















EBITDA From Continuing Operations $ 112.3 $ 107.2

$ 282.4 $ 413.5 EBITDA From Discontinued Operations $ (0.5) $ (44.6)

$ (6.9) $ (121.9) EBITDA $ 111.8 $ 62.7

$ 275.5 $ 291.5

*As a result of the successful resolution of the arbitration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included approximately $195.4 million of back royalties (and related interest) related to U.S. net sales of long-acting INVEGA® products that would ordinarily have been recognized in prior periods.

Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

Revenues for the quarter were $74.7 million.

Revenues and total prescriptions for the quarter grew 47% and 37%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

ARISTADAi

Revenues for the quarter were $84.7 million.

VIVITROL

Revenues for the quarter were $113.7 million.

Revenues for the quarter grew 14% compared to the third quarter of 2023, driven by the alcohol dependence indication.

Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues

Royalty revenues from INVEGA SUSTENNA ® /XEPLION ® , INVEGA TRINZA ® /TREVICTA ® and INVEGA HAFYERA ® /BYANNLI ® for the quarter were $58.4 million.

/XEPLION , INVEGA TRINZA /TREVICTA and INVEGA HAFYERA /BYANNLI for the quarter were $58.4 million. VUMERITY® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $32.6 million.

Key Operating Expenses

Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 R&D Expense - Continuing Operations $ 59.9 $ 64.9 $ 187.2 $ 196.9 R&D Expense - Discontinued Operations $ 0.5 $ 32.3 $ 6.9 $ 94.7











SG&A Expense - Continuing Operations $ 150.4 $ 156.4 $ 498.2 $ 520.0 SG&A Expense - Discontinued Operations $ - $ 13.1 $ - $ 29.2

Balance Sheet

At Sept. 30, 2024, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $927.8 million, compared to $962.5 million at June 30, 2024. The company's total debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2024 was $288.8 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 4.4 million of the company's ordinary shares under the share repurchase program authorized in February 2024, at a total purchase price of $115.6 million. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had $200 million (exclusive of any fees, commissions or other related expenses) remaining under the program.

Financial Expectations for 2024

Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2024, as set forth in its press release dated Feb. 15, 2024.

Recent Events

In October 2024, the company hosted an investor event to review its portfolio of orexin 2 receptor agonists and development strategy. The company presented data from its ALKS 2680 phase 1b study in patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2) and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), and discussed the study design for its ongoing phase 2 studies in NT1 and NT2. The company also announced its plans to initiate a phase 2 study in patients with IH in 2025.

In September 2024, the company presented positive clinical data from its phase 1b study of ALKS 2680 in patients with NT2 and IH at the European Sleep Research Society's 27th Congress, Sleep Europe 2024.

In August 2024, the company announced the initiation of its Vibrance-2 phase 2 study of ALKS 2680 in patients with NT2.

In August 2024, the company published its latest Corporate Responsibility Report, which details how the company integrates environmental, social and governance considerations into its business. A copy of the report is available on the Responsibility section of Alkermes' website.

Notes and Explanations

1. The company determined that upon the separation of its oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Conference Call

Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including non-GAAP net income and EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income adjusts for certain one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; earnings include share-based compensation expense.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income and EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects, including drivers of shareholder value and profitability; and the company's expectations regarding development plans, activities and timelines for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of, ALKS 2680 and the company's other orexin portfolio candidates. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to achieve its financial expectations, including those related to profitability; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration or litigation, including so-called "Paragraph IV" litigation and other patent litigation which may lead to competition from generic drug manufacturers, or other disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of final results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA SUSTENNA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.

i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 272,999

$ 231,822 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

105,144

149,113 Research and development revenue

-

3 Total Revenues

378,143

380,938 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

63,099

61,498 Research and development

59,892

64,878 Selling, general and administrative

150,382

156,373 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

14

8,995 Total Expenses

273,387

291,744 Operating Income

104,756

89,194 Other Income, net:







Interest income

10,916

9,370 Interest expense

(6,000)

(6,006) Other income, net

558

149 Total Other Income, net

5,474

3,513 Income Before Income Taxes

110,230

92,707 Income Tax Provision

17,435

1,153 Net Income From Continuing Operations

92,795

91,554 Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax

(414)

(43,796) Net Income - GAAP

$ 92,381

$ 47,758









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:







From continuing operations

$ 0.57

$ 0.55 From discontinued operations

$ (0.00)

$ (0.26) From net income

$ 0.57

$ 0.29









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:







From continuing operations

$ 0.56

$ 0.53 From discontinued operations

$ (0.00)

$ (0.25) From net income

$ 0.55

$ 0.28









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic - GAAP and Non-GAAP

163,368

166,607 Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP

167,025

171,903



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:







Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 92,795

$ 91,554 Adjustments:







Depreciation expense

6,958

8,886 Amortization expense

14

8,995 Interest income

(10,916)

(9,370) Interest expense

6,000

6,006 Income tax provision

17,435

1,153 EBITDA from Continuing Operations

112,286

107,224 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

(481)

(44,567) EBITDA

$ 111,805

$ 62,657









An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 92,795

$ 91,554 Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

22,533

21,733 Depreciation expense

6,958

8,886 Amortization expense

14

8,995 Non-cash net interest expense

114

115 Separation expense

206

9,640 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(1,255)

3,511 Restructuring expense

-

5,938 Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

121,365

150,372 Non-GAAP Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

(414)

(40,835) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 120,951

$ 109,537









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations

$ 0.73

$ 0.87 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations

$ (0.00)

$ (0.24) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from net income

$ 0.72

$ 0.64



















Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 775,808

$ 678,026 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

351,835

607,888 Research and development revenue

3

16 Total Revenues

1,127,646

1,285,930 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

183,215

182,911 Research and development

187,152

196,873 Selling, general and administrative

498,244

519,962 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,087

26,693 Total Expenses

869,698

926,439 Operating Income

257,948

359,491 Other Income, net:







Interest income

31,050

21,105 Interest expense

(17,930)

(16,978) Other income (expense), net

2,793

(415) Total Other Income, net

15,913

3,712 Income Before Income Taxes

273,861

363,203 Income Tax Provision

47,460

4,598 Net Income From Continuing Operations

226,401

358,605 Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax

(5,834)

(115,627) Net Income - GAAP

$ 220,567

$ 242,978









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:







From continuing operations

$ 1.36

$ 2.16 From discontinued operations

$ (0.04)

$ (0.70) From net income

$ 1.32

$ 1.47









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:







From continuing operations

$ 1.33

$ 2.10 From discontinued operations

$ (0.03)

$ (0.68) From net income

$ 1.30

$ 1.42









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic - GAAP and Non-GAAP

166,546

165,686 Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP

170,196

170,747





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:







Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 226,401

$ 358,605 Adjustments:







Depreciation expense

20,599

27,696 Amortization expense

1,087

26,693 Interest income

(31,050)

(21,105) Interest expense

17,930

16,978 Income tax provision

47,460

4,598 EBITDA from Continuing Operations

282,427

413,465 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

(6,910)

(121,947) EBITDA

$ 275,517

$ 291,518









An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 226,401

$ 358,605 Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

75,889

69,943 Depreciation expense

20,599

27,696 Amortization expense

1,087

26,693 Separation expense

1,446

19,280 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(3,316)

3,332 Gain on sale of Athlone manufacturing facility

(1,462)

- Restructuring expense

-

5,938 Final award in the Janssen arbitration (2022 back royalties and interest)

-

(197,092) Non-cash net interest expense

342

346 Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

320,986

314,741 Non-GAAP Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

(5,834)

(108,511) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 315,152

$ 206,230









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations

$ 1.89

$ 1.84 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations

$ (0.03)

$ (0.64) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from net income

$ 1.85

$ 1.21

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2023 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 927,784

$ 813,378 Receivables

367,211

332,477 Inventory

191,087

186,406 Contract assets

2,969

706 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

94,047

98,166 Property, plant and equipment, net

225,422

226,943 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

83,931

85,018 Assets held for sale

-

94,260 Deferred tax assets

159,960

195,888 Other assets

102,880

102,981 Total Assets

$ 2,155,291

$ 2,136,223 Long-term debt - current portion

$ 3,000

$ 3,000 Other current liabilities

450,705

512,678 Long-term debt

285,823

287,730 Liabilities from discontinued operations

-

4,542 Other long-term liabilities

123,658

125,587 Total shareholders' equity

1,292,105

1,202,686 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,155,291

$ 2,136,223









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

161,776

166,980









This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in

Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which the company intends to file in October 2024.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Amounts Included in Discontinued Operations



































(In thousands)

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2024

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2024

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2024

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2024 Cost of goods manufactured and sold

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Research and development

2,516

3,913

481

6,910 Selling, general and administrative

-

-

-

- Income tax benefit

(396)

(613)

(67)

(1,076) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 2,120

$ 3,300

$ 414

$ 5,834



































(In thousands)

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2023

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2023

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2023 Cost of goods manufactured and sold

$ 11

$ 11

$ 11

$ 33 Research and development

29,867

32,563

32,262

94,692 Selling, general and administrative

6,644

9,502

13,073

29,219 Income tax benefit

(6,727)

(40)

(1,550)

(8,317) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 29,795

$ 42,036

$ 43,796

$ 115,627

