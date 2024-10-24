QKS Group: HYPE Innovation Named Leader in SPARK Matrix: Innovation Management, Q3 2024

HYPE Innovation is "the preferred choice for enterprises", according to an independent research firm.

BONN, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For a third consecutive year, HYPE Innovation has been recognized as a Leader in the latest SPARK MatrixTM for Innovation Management by QKS Group, a global advisory and consulting firm. HYPE received the highest ratings for both technological excellence and customer impact.

According to Nipuna Mohan, Analyst at QKS Group, "HYPE Innovation offers a comprehensive platform equipped with advanced features such as AI, powerful analytics, seamless integrations, and robust security, making it a preferred choice for enterprises aiming to drive innovation at scale. The HYPE Innovation platform also leverages advanced analytics to offer valuable recommendations for enhancing innovation processes, such as project prioritization, resource allocation, and stakeholder engagement, ultimately enabling organizations to drive more effective and impactful innovation initiatives."

The SPARK MatrixTM evaluation report offers a detailed analysis of the global innovation management market, highlighting key trends, the competitive landscape, and vendor positioning. Fourteen vendors were evaluated based on critical performance factors, guiding innovation technology buyers to make informed decisions when selecting the best solution for their needs.

QKS Group's conclusion on HYPE Innovation:

"HYPE Innovation offers a robust and flexible platform that supports the full lifecycle of innovation management. With its AI-driven features, strong security measures, and comprehensive consulting services, HYPE Innovation is well-positioned to help organizations of all sizes drive innovation, achieve strategic goals, and stay competitive in the global market. For organizations seeking to scale their innovation efforts and manage complex portfolios, HYPE Innovation provides the tools and support needed to succeed."

"HYPE's recognition as a leader for the third year in a row underscores our relentless drive to deliver AI-powered, scalable solutions that help organizations turn bold ideas into measurable impact. Our platform is not just about managing innovation-it's about accelerating it," added Frank Henningsen, CEO of HYPE Innovation.

About HYPE Innovation

HYPE Innovation is a leading provider of software and consulting for innovation management, offering a comprehensive platform for the entire lifecycle of your innovation program. Our solutions encompass end-to-end Ideation, Technology and Trend Management, Startup Scouting, Innovation Partner Management, and Ecosystem Engagement. As a top-tier player in the innovation management landscape, we enable our clients to uncover opportunities, foster collaboration, and drive strategic goals, from growth to cost-saving and sustainable transformation, enabling them to excel at innovation.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

