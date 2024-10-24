BingX Restores Full Operations and Unveils "ShieldX" for Enhanced Security

VILNIUS, Lithuania , Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has fully restored its operational capacity following a recent hot wallet incident, with all deposits and withdrawals back to normal. In response to the event, BingX is unveiling its new "ShieldX" initiative, a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing the platform's security infrastructure.

"ShieldX" introduces an upgraded wallet firewall designed to provide advanced protection against external threats, further safeguarding user assets. BingX has also partnered with leading third-party security firms to implement extra round-the-clock monitoring and threat detection, ensuring any vulnerabilities are identified and addressed swiftly and proactively.

In addition to enhanced firewalls and partnerships, BingX will undergo regular, rigorous security audits conducted by independent security agencies. The exchange is also rolling out a new hacker bounty program, offering rewards to security researchers who help identify potential vulnerabilities, reinforcing its dedication to continuous improvement.

Utilizing its new cybersecurity initiative, BingX is reaffirming its position as a leader in the cryptocurrency space by putting user safety at the forefront. This initiative not only enhances security but also emphasizes the exchange's long-term commitment to transparency, resilience, and innovation in the face of evolving cybersecurity challenges.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, emphasized the importance of the platform's swift recovery and ongoing commitment to user security. "We are pleased to confirm our platform has not only returned to standard operations but the platform has also been thoroughly enhanced to a higher performance level than before the incident. BingX's quick response highlights our dedication to safeguarding user assets, with trust, efficiency, and transparency at the heart of our approach. The launch of 'ShieldX' marks a crucial step in proactively strengthening our platform's defenses," Lin said. "Our priority remains ensuring a secure environment for all users through continuous improvements and strategic partnerships. Furthermore, we are committed to collaborating with industry leaders to drive higher security standards across the crypto ecosystem."

