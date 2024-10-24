Octopus tariff will see customers donate fixed sum to fuel poverty charities for every kilowatt-hour of electricity exported to the grid. The utility is also offering free solar and battery installations for eligible customers receiving Warm Home Discount support. Octopus Energy has launched a new tariff in the United Kingdom allowing households to donate the value of their excess solar generation to fuel poverty charities. Launched by the utility on a trial basis, the tariff will see Octopus donate GBP 0. 15 ($0. 19)/kWh on behalf of customers to National Energy Action (NEA) or to its own fund ...

