Invest in Bogota: Invest in Bogotá will Participate in COP16 in High-level Meetings on Corporate Responsibility and Commitment to Biodiversity

Invest in Bogotá, a leading investment promotion agency, will carry out an intensive agenda of activities at COP16, the world's most important biodiversity conference, which this year takes place in Cali, Valle del Cauca.

Among other activities, on October 23, the Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá, Isabella Muñoz, will participate in the 'Opportunity Tank' organized by the Environmental Business Corporation (CAEM), a subsidiary of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with NEARTIC LLC - SOSWATER.

Isabella Muñoz, CEO of Invest in Bogotá

This event will provide a space for presenting sustainable projects aimed at generating significant impacts on biodiversity and climate change. It will feature participation from global investors interested in financing and scaling effective and verifiable initiatives.

The 'Opportunity Tank' will be held during the event 'Biodiversity and Climate Action: The Role of the Business Sector', where a declaration will be made regarding the commitments to be pursued by the corporate sector on climate change and biodiversity.

"In biodiversity, we've had fewer meetings or COPs, just 16-compared to climate change COPs, of which there have been 29. This is why this COP is very important for Colombia: to introduce tools that allow companies and different stakeholders to contribute to mitigating biodiversity loss, which is one of the country's greatest assets, and to leverage it sustainably to generate jobs and value," explained Henry Garay Sarasty, Executive President of CAEM.



Forum: Biodiversity and Climate Action: The Role of the Business Sector.

"From Invest in Bogotá, we continue to work on facilitating investment in our city and the Bogotá Region, enabling us to contribute and meet these major goals through responsible, impactful, and diverse investments that align with sustainable development goals," added Isabella Muñoz.

Other activities at COP16

Later, Invest in Bogotá will attend the 'Green Business Forum: Investment and Internationalization for Decarbonization,' a global platform bringing together renowned personalities and organizations with significant impact in sustainability and environmental matters.

Additionally, Invest in Bogotá will participate in the launch of 'Living Data 2025. Information that, when united, transforms,' an event to be held in Bogotá in October 2025, bringing together nearly 1000 experts from around the world to share experiences that drive innovative transformations based on understanding biodiversity trends and status.

This launch is organized through the strategic alliance of GBIF (Global Biodiversity Information Facility)-for which SiB (Biodiversity Information System) serves as the Colombian node-along with TDWG (Taxonomic Databases Working Group), OBIS (Ocean Biodiversity Information System), and GEO BON (Group on Earth Observations Biodiversity Observation Network).

Together with the District Institute of Tourism, Invest in Bogotá will also be part of the launch of 'Bogotá, tu casa' - 'Bogotá Your Home' for COP16, a campaign designed to captivate global audiences, boosting the city's competitiveness and promoting tourism growth. You can view the campaign video here.

COP16 is being held in Cali, Colombia, under the theme "Peace with Nature".

Finally, Invest in Bogotá will attend the Colombian Business and Productive Sector Event, organized by the National Business Council in collaboration with the National Center for Water and Biodiversity of ANDI. It will also participate in the forum 'Biodiversity: An Opportunity for Generating Profitable and Sustainable Businesses,' hosted by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce.

This forum aims to promote initiatives, strategies, and success stories demonstrating how companies can integrate sustainable, responsible, and innovative use of biological resources within their production processes and value chains, ensuring inclusion as they conduct their businesses.

