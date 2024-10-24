Gabriel Resources Ltd.: Results of AGM

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday in Vancouver, British Columbia were adopted.

The resolutions adopted included:

The re-election of Anna El-Erian, Jeffrey Couch, Dag Cramer, Ali Erfan, James Lieber and Dragos Tanase as directors of the Company; and

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration.

