Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 931885 | ISIN: CA3619701061 | Ticker-Symbol: GRZ
Frankfurt
24.10.24
11:42 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,0060,00808:00
24.10.2024 13:50 Uhr
Gabriel Resources Ltd.: Results of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday in Vancouver, British Columbia were adopted.

The resolutions adopted included:

  • The re-election of Anna El-Erian, Jeffrey Couch, Dag Cramer, Ali Erfan, James Lieber and Dragos Tanase as directors of the Company; and

  • The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration.

For information on this press release, please contact:

Dragos Tanase
President & CEO
dt@gabrielresources.com

Richard Brown
Chief Financial Officer
richard.brown@gabrielresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gabriel Resources Ltd.



