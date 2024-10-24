Integration extends Infobip's partnership with Oracle, providing rich and conversational experiences for Oracle Fusion CloudResponsys Campaign Management customers

Global communications platform and Oracle PartnerNetwork member Infobip and global technology business Oracle are collaborating to build an integration between Infobip's intelligent chatbot-building platform and omnichannel solutions and Oracle Fusion Cloud Responsys Campaign Management. The integration enables businesses and brands using Oracle Responsys Campaign Management to offer consumers rich conversational experiences and AI-driven chatbot services that enhance loyalty and boost sales.

As consumers seek a deeper connection with brands, rich conversational messaging channels such as chat apps and RCS are growing. For instance, some 4.9 billion business messaging users worldwide use rich messaging, 2.8 billion use WhatsApp, and 1.5 billion use RCS, according to Mobilesquared. However, to seize the opportunities of such channels, businesses need innovative services such as conversational AI and chatbots to provide tailored and conversational experiences for customers.

Businesses and brands using Oracle Responsys Campaign Management can now create conversational experiences and use intelligent chatbots to drive engagement through Oracle's integration of Infobip's channels like chat apps, social media messaging, RCS, and its chatbot-building platform. Infobip's AI and GenAI chatbot-building platform Answers helps firms automate customer support and conversational marketing, facilitating smooth interactions throughout the customer journey while also helping reduce costs. With an unmatched portfolio of telecom partners globally, Infobip's omnichannel solutions ensure messages are safely and securely delivered to customers anywhere.

Oracle Responsys Campaign Management is a cross-channel campaign management platform that delivers advanced intelligence at scale so firms can create personalized messages based on customers' and prospects' individual interests and preferences. It enables brands to build contextually relevant digital marketing campaigns for all consumers.

Stephen Streich, Group Vice President of Oracle Fusion Cloud Marketing, said: "Oracle delivers leading customer experience solutions that help organizations use data more intelligently to enhance engagement. Now, Oracle ResponsysCampaign Management customers can integrate with Infobip's omnichannel solutions and intelligent chatbot-building platform to create compelling conversational campaigns that drive loyalty."

Veselin Vukovic, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Infobip, said: "Infobip is already an Oracle Independent Software Vendor Partner with access to Oracle Integration Cloud, and this new addition further enhances our partnership with the global software company."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to allow partners to accelerate the transition to new and promote superior business results for clients. The OPN program allows partners to become involved with Oracle through track(s) aligned to its market approach: Cloud Build for partners who provide products or services built or integrated with the Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners who resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners who implement, implement and manage Oracle Cloud services; Industry Healthcare for partners who provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; e License Hardware for partners who build, service or sell software licenses or Oracle hardware products. Clients can accelerate their business objectives with OPN partners who achieve expertise in a family of products or services in new ways. To learn more, visit the site: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

