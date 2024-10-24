Blue Wave AI Labs: AI Accelerates Nuclear Industry Resurgence, Sparks 2nd Major Innovation Award for Pioneering Innovator

Blue Wave AI Labs, a pioneering nuclear energy-focused, AI-based technology company, has been awarded its second Top Innovative Practice (TIP) Award from the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) in just four years. This prestigious accolade, both times earned in partnership with Constellation Energy Generation, recognizes Blue Wave's groundbreaking "predictive intelligence" technology that is revolutionizing nuclear reactor core design and saving nuclear fleets tens of millions of dollars annually in fuel costs, subsequent spent-fuel storage costs, and fuel-cycle management costs.

The award-winning innovation addresses an ambitious challenge in Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) core design: accurately predicting on-line thermal limits for nuclear fuel cycles. Thermal limits are keystone parameters that protect the integrity of the BWR fuel, making their precise prediction at every point in the reactor a complex and vital task.

"We're very grateful to receive our second TIP Award in collaboration with Constellation, who couldn't have been a more perfect, innovative partner," said Jonathan Nistor, COO of Blue Wave. "The recognition affirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI in nuclear to drive nuclear's cornerstone position in achieving clean energy goals."

The project represents the most complex AI-based model in reactor physics ever adopted by Constellation's fuels group. The breakthrough AI model predicts tens of thousands of data points which describe the full three-dimensional distribution within the reactor core, featuring approximately 3.6 million trainable parameters. This state-of-the-art tool has improved predictive accuracy for online thermal limits by more than a factor of four, allowing our customers to optimize fuel cycles, reduce fuel costs, and avoid power generation losses.

"The predictive capabilities of this AI model provide the confidence needed by engineers and management to order the proper amount of new fuel to meet all design requirements - including maintaining acceptable thermal limit margins," said Jim Tusar, Senior Manager of BWR Design at Constellation.

Key benefits from this new technology include:

1. Enhanced nuclear safety through improved on-line thermal limit predictions across the entire fuel cycle;

2. Millions of dollars in annual savings from reduced fuel costs and preserved generation revenue;

3. Increased productivity and efficiency in core design and fuel cycle management processes;

4. Cross-fleet application and potential extension to PWRs.

The success exemplifies the power of sustained collaboration between nuclear-focused innovators and established industry leaders. Blue Wave and Constellation's partnership has both pioneered and set a new standard for the application of AI in nuclear energy.

"Winning two TIP Awards in four years alongside Constellation underscores the nuclear industry's recognition of our unique contributions within the industry," added Jonathan. "As the nuclear industry continues to evolve, Blue Wave remains committed to developing next-gen AI solutions that drive the industry towards a more efficient, safe, and prosperous future."

