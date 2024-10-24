Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Wave AI Labs: AI Accelerates Nuclear Industry Resurgence, Sparks 2nd Major Innovation Award for Pioneering Innovator

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Blue Wave AI Labs, a pioneering nuclear energy-focused, AI-based technology company, has been awarded its second Top Innovative Practice (TIP) Award from the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) in just four years. This prestigious accolade, both times earned in partnership with Constellation Energy Generation, recognizes Blue Wave's groundbreaking "predictive intelligence" technology that is revolutionizing nuclear reactor core design and saving nuclear fleets tens of millions of dollars annually in fuel costs, subsequent spent-fuel storage costs, and fuel-cycle management costs.

The award-winning innovation addresses an ambitious challenge in Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) core design: accurately predicting on-line thermal limits for nuclear fuel cycles. Thermal limits are keystone parameters that protect the integrity of the BWR fuel, making their precise prediction at every point in the reactor a complex and vital task.

"We're very grateful to receive our second TIP Award in collaboration with Constellation, who couldn't have been a more perfect, innovative partner," said Jonathan Nistor, COO of Blue Wave. "The recognition affirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI in nuclear to drive nuclear's cornerstone position in achieving clean energy goals."

The project represents the most complex AI-based model in reactor physics ever adopted by Constellation's fuels group. The breakthrough AI model predicts tens of thousands of data points which describe the full three-dimensional distribution within the reactor core, featuring approximately 3.6 million trainable parameters. This state-of-the-art tool has improved predictive accuracy for online thermal limits by more than a factor of four, allowing our customers to optimize fuel cycles, reduce fuel costs, and avoid power generation losses.

"The predictive capabilities of this AI model provide the confidence needed by engineers and management to order the proper amount of new fuel to meet all design requirements - including maintaining acceptable thermal limit margins," said Jim Tusar, Senior Manager of BWR Design at Constellation.

Key benefits from this new technology include:

1. Enhanced nuclear safety through improved on-line thermal limit predictions across the entire fuel cycle;

2. Millions of dollars in annual savings from reduced fuel costs and preserved generation revenue;

3. Increased productivity and efficiency in core design and fuel cycle management processes;

4. Cross-fleet application and potential extension to PWRs.

The success exemplifies the power of sustained collaboration between nuclear-focused innovators and established industry leaders. Blue Wave and Constellation's partnership has both pioneered and set a new standard for the application of AI in nuclear energy.

"Winning two TIP Awards in four years alongside Constellation underscores the nuclear industry's recognition of our unique contributions within the industry," added Jonathan. "As the nuclear industry continues to evolve, Blue Wave remains committed to developing next-gen AI solutions that drive the industry towards a more efficient, safe, and prosperous future."

For more information about Blue Wave AI Labs and its innovative AI solutions for the nuclear energy sector, please visit www.bluewaveailabs.com.

Contact Information

Ryan Marcum
Marketing Manager
ryan.marcum@bwailabs.com
(512) 534-9680

SOURCE: Blue Wave AI Labs

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.