Buyer Group International, Inc.: Buyer Group International Inc. Announces Unearthing History: A First Look at the Descent Inside the Joker Mine

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG), a junior miner company focused on its flagship Shambhala Project containing approximately 2.65 square miles of mineral rights in the New Rambler Mining District in Albany County, Wyoming, is pleased to announce the release of our latest video, Unearthing History: A Descent into the Joker Mine. This immersive exploration delves deep into the shaft of the Joker Mine, where history and adventure converge to offer a captivating experience!

Figure 1. Joker Mine - Library of Congress Image 1968

Shrouded in mystery, the Joker Mine harbors stories of the past awaiting discovery within its depths. Our new video offers viewers an exclusive glimpse into this fascinating location, rich with historical significance and untold tales of exploration, struggle, and discovery.

Unearthing History takes you on a descent into the mine shaft. Along the way, we reveal its story from its earliest days of operation to its eventual abandonment.

"We invite you to join us on this journey and experience the thrill of uncovering the forgotten past," said CEO David Bryant. Whether you're a shareholder, history buff, adventurer, or simply someone with a curious mind, the Joker Mine has something to offer."

Watch Unearthing History: A Descent into the Joker Mine and discover the mystery and history that await beneath the surface.

Link to Video: CLICK HERE

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.65 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

