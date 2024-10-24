Compassion Center and SIDHE Calls for Urgent Action on Misleading and Dangerous Psychedelic Products Flooding the Market

Compassion Center and SIDHE sound the alarm on a growing crisis in the psychedelic market, warning consumers of dangerous, mislabeled products and advocating for urgent reforms to ensure transparency, safety, and informed use of these powerful substances. Join the movement towards ethical, responsible psychedelic experiences, backed by science and tradition.

The psychedelic space is on the verge of a breakthrough-but also faces a potentially dangerous crisis. As interest in psychedelics grows, so does the number of profiteers capitalizing on the legal gray areas of the movement. Compassion Center, and the Syndicated Investigators Delving into Hallucinogens Ethically (SIDHE), a leading research institute under the Center for Incubations and Findings Research (CIFR), have uncovered alarming trends among the products currently on the market claiming to offer "safe," "legal," and "verified" psychedelic experiences.

The Misleading Products: Safe but Deceptive

Many independent brands have sprung up, offering capsules, gummies, and chocolate bars that claim to contain psychedelics. While some of these products, found in smoke shops, gas stations, and online, use psychedelic imagery and logos reminiscent of traditional psilocybin mushrooms, they often contain non-psychedelic ingredients like Lion's Mane or Cordyceps mushrooms paired with hemp-derived terpenes. While these products are typically not dangerous, they are highly misleading. The real risk lies in building false expectations. Regular users of these fake products may come to believe they can handle high doses of actual psychedelics, only to be overwhelmed when they finally encounter the real thing-sometimes leading to severe misunderstandings or dangerous outcomes.

The Legally Dubious: Real Psychedelics, False Legality

In other cases, the products contain the actual psychedelic substances they claim, such as psilocybin or LSD. However, these substances are often promoted as being legal, and that's where the danger escalates. Many online ads, storefronts, and even social media platforms like Facebook run sponsored promotions for these products, creating the false impression that they are legal to purchase. For those familiar with the legal status of psychedelics, it's a calculated risk-but for new users, misled by platforms and retailers, purchasing these Schedule 1 substances can lead to legal trouble, even arrest. Statements like "discreet shipping" and "sold at the gas station" only add to the confusion for the uninitiated, putting their freedom at risk without their full understanding.

The Deadly Deception: Dangerous Substitutes

The most dangerous situation occurs when a product claims to be one thing but contains something entirely different. These products often feature synthetic analogs such as 4-AcO-DMT or psilacetin, which are chemically similar to psilocybin but vastly under-researched. While classical psychedelics like LSD, Psilocybin, and DMT have established safety records and well-studied dosing parameters, these research chemicals masquerading as natural mushrooms pose serious risks. Some of these products are still illegal under the U.S. Analog Act and come with severe side effects. In at least one confirmed case, these misleading products have been implicated in a death, with more cases likely to exist but remain underreported.

SIDHE's Position: Safety, Integrity, and Education First

At SIDHE, we are pro-psychedelic. From the ceremonial use of plant medicine by indigenous cultures to the innovative work of researchers like Shulgin, we are deeply excited about the potential these substances offer for healing, self-discovery, human development, and exciting novel experiences. However, the current trend of profit-driven, misleading, and often dangerous products is something we cannot support.

We urge consumers to take their health and safety seriously. Test your substances. Do your own research. Make informed decisions about the products you are using. If you are seeking genuine, safe, and responsible psychedelic experiences, join the movement advocating for safe, decriminalized, and destigmatized use of these substances. At SIDHE, and Compassion Center, we are committed to advancing the ethical use of psychedelics and bridging the gap between traditional wisdom and scientific research to create a safer, more informed landscape for all.

Join Us in Advocating for Safe, Responsible Psychedelic Use

The psychedelic movement is at a crucial turning point. While the legal landscape continues to evolve, the risks posed by misleading products are real and growing. SIDHE calls on the community to remain vigilant, to demand transparency and safety in the products they use, and to work towards a future where psychedelics can be safely and legally accessed by all. Together, we can create a responsible, informed, and ethical psychedelic space.

SIDHE's Commitment to Driving Change and Building a Safer Psychedelic Future

As leaders in psychedelic research, SIDHE is not only focused on investigating the therapeutic and spiritual potential of these substances but also on pushing for systemic change. The landscape of psychedelic medicine will only reach its full potential when paired with comprehensive legislation that protects consumers and fosters safe, legal access to these life-changing experiences.

We are actively engaged in collaborations with policymakers, healthcare professionals, and traditional medicine practitioners to create a future where psychedelics are regulated, tested, and safe for all users. By advocating for thorough testing protocols, public education, and reformed drug policies, we aim to dismantle the stigma surrounding these substances and support their decriminalization and eventual deschedulization for therapeutic, traditional, and recreational use.

Furthermore, Compassion Center, CIFR and SIDHE are committed to expanding access to education, empowering communities to make informed decisions about psychedelics. SIDHE will host community workshops, public talks, and open-access educational resources that promote a deep understanding of the benefits, risks, and ethical considerations surrounding psychedelic use.

We call on all stakeholders-medical professionals, advocates, and the general public-to join us in shaping a future where psychedelic experiences are both celebrated and safely integrated into our society.

For more information about SIDHE's research and advocacy, visit https://www.SIDHE.Institute or contact us at 1-844-842-2667 Extension 1.

About SIDHE: Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogens Ethically (SIDHE) is a research initiative under the Compassion Center's Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), dedicated to the ethical exploration of hallucinogens. Disruptively innovating solutions for treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as PTSD, trauma, addiction, and depression. As the premier not-for-profit research institute in this emerging field, SIDHE advances scientific understanding and promotes the responsible use of psychedelics and plant-based medicines by blending traditional ceremonial practices with modern scientific insights.

SIDHE focuses on research, collaboration, and the development of non-clinical, traditional ceremonial treatments guided in partnership with licensed healthcare professionals. By combining ancient wisdom with contemporary medical practices, SIDHE provides innovative, culturally sensitive approaches to mental health challenges. With a commitment to patient safety, ethical practices, and the integration of these therapies into treatment protocols, SIDHE fosters transformative healing experiences.

Through rigorous research, education, and global collaboration, SIDHE seeks to break down barriers, advance understanding, and improve well-being for individuals and communities. Part of our mission is to revolutionize mental health care, offering accessible, responsible solutions that prioritize the healing potential of these ancient remedies.

About Compassion Center and the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR): Compassion Center, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, is a pioneering force in integrative healthcare, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and populations worldwide. By offering individualized treatment plans that seamlessly combine allopathic, traditional, and alternative modalities, the Compassion Center addresses the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its patients. Our mission is to innovate care approaches that foster better health outcomes and advocate for a better tomorrow for all those we serve.

Through its socioeconomic research institute, the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), Compassion Center is committed to identifying, creating, fostering and/or promoting socio-economic programs that address critical issues such as housing instability, food security, access to clean water, integrative healthcare, mental health, and education. By tackling these and other social determinants of health head-on, we aim to enhance the overall well-being of the communities we serve.

CIFR actively engages with communities and leaders, collaborating with global and 'glocal' thought leaders to develop viable solutions that empower individuals and families to enhance their quality of life and overall biophysical wellness. In partnership with Compassion Center and other global initiatives, we work with local advocates, NGOs, and experts-including those from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to drive meaningful change worldwide. We believe that compassion begins within, and through our vertically integrated efforts, we strive to make a positive impact on a global scale.

