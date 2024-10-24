Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoe Financial: $1B+ AUM RIA Falcon Wealth Adopts the Zoe Wealth Platform as Outsourced Growth Engine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Zoe Financial, a robust digital wealth platform enabling RIAs to outsource their middle- and back-office functions, is excited to announce its partnership with Falcon Wealth, a $1B+ AUM firm based in California. Falcon adopted the Zoe Wealth Platform to efficiently onboard and manage a growing selection of mass-affluent client accounts with advanced tax-aware investment management.

Falcon's mission is to provide its clients with the best path to wealth accumulation and preservation. With Zoe, Falcon found the platform to achieve a better client experience at scale while saving time and reducing costs. These savings allow the firm to reinvest in its clients and free its advisors and operational staff to deepen client relationships and fuel further expansion.

"Our North Star is always the client. Every decision we make centers on helping them find simple solutions to enhance their lives. The Zoe Wealth Platform allows us to do just that - through a very user-friendly interface, it streamlines how our clients' money is managed, and it enables our advisors to serve clients more efficiently," said Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, MBA, President and CEO at Falcon Wealth. "The efficiencies generated by Zoe will allow us to serve more clients in less time without increasing our operational costs or headcount."

About the Partnership

The partnership grants Falcon advisors access to features and services, including:

  • Digital Account Opening & Funding:Eliminating traditional paperwork and reducing onboarding time from several days to a few minutes.

  • Streamlined Tax-Aware Portfolio Management: To manage accounts with automated rebalancing, ensuring client accounts stay on track while saving advisors time.

  • Commission-Free Fractional Trading: The platform offers commission-free fractional trading on U.S.-listed securities and mutual funds using Apex Clearing & Custody.

  • Modern Client Dashboard:User-friendly dashboard enabling frictionless account opening, funding, and performance tracking.

  • Concierge Team: Dedicated support for clients and advisors, including onboarding clients, processing account applications, and assisting in account transfers.

"Having Gabriel and his team's trust to be their wealth platform is an honor, and we don't take it lightly. Falcon's focus on delivering a top-notch client experience aligns with what we stand for at Zoe. We're confident our platform will add value to clients while making advisors' jobs easier and more efficient. We're excited to be a part of their journey and look forward to seeing the impact we can create together," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's founder and CEO.

Falcon chose to increase the utilization of Zoe's platform after experiencing firsthand its ability to help RIAs scale and redefine the industry. This partnership will transform Falcon's digital wealth management experience and set a new standard for the future of financial advice.

Request a demo: https://zoefin.com/wealth-platform/

About Zoe

Zoe aims to help grow and protect wealth through exceptional client experience and innovative technology for independent RIAs and individuals. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at zoefin.com.

Contact Information

Carolina Padilla
Marketing Manager
marketing@zoefin.com
(213) 325-6697

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
