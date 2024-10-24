Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, is pleased to announce the addition of a 3-5/8" mesh infill option for the Westbury® Sorrento Mesh Railing effective November 1, 2024. Designed to provide a sophisticated, contemporary style that enhances the visual appeal of decks, balconies and porches, Westbury Sorrento Mesh Railing features unmatched long term durability and resistance to the elements. The new Westbury 3-5/8" stainless steel mesh railing is now available as a second option along with the smaller 2-3/8" stainless steel mesh infill railing introduced in May 2024.

Westbury Sorrento Mesh Railing is the perfect choice for home and commercial property owners who wish to transform their outdoor spaces with a railing system that combines safety, functionality, and curb appeal. Sorrento Railing comes in a choice of 4, 5 and 6 foot preassembled sections in either 36 or 42 inch heights that combine aluminum posts and rails with 3-5/8 inch stainless steel mesh infill. Accessories include a variety of residential or heavy duty Commercial IRC and IBC approved posts and base plates. As an added design option, posts are available with either flat or ball caps.

Westbury Sorrento railing is available in an industry leading 12 colors with the option of textured or non-textured surfaces. For those who wish to display a stainless steel look, clear powder coated mesh infill is an option. For even more design versatility, rails and mesh can be special ordered with contrasting colors. DSI has established itself as a company that incorporates a meticulous 10 step proprietary AAMA 2604 powder coating process in every aluminum railing system produced. The result is a lasting finish backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty, fade warranty and Salt and Abrasive Environments Warranty for the best quality assurance in the industry. For more detailed Sorrento Railing specifications please visit the DSI website at diggerspecialties.com.

The Westbury Railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable and Veranda Railing Systems are designed to offer unobstructed views. Tuscany, Riviera, and Montego railing designs provide distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance.. For homeowners who wish to have the benefits of aluminum railing but want screened in spaces, ScreenRail presents another attractive railing design alternative, creating a screen room enclosure. For individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury aluminum ADA Handrail components are a perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. Westbury Aluminum Railing is available at many lumberyards and home centers throughout the US and are covered by DSI's lifetime limited warranty.

Larry Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing noted, "We are excited to offer distinctive Westbury Sorrento Mesh railing that combines the best of strength, durability, and design flair for homes and commercial properties. DSI is committed to innovating products that offer our customer base the widest selection of aluminum railing options in the industry."





Westbury Sorrento Aluminum Railing with 3-5/8" infill.



DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of outdoor living products visit diggerspecialties.com.

