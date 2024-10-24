Longest intercept to date on the Tillex Copper Project

Two higher grade zones of 2.46% Cu over 26.72m and 3.04% Cu over 23.60m

Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the results for the second hole of the recently completed (See News Release: September 17, 2024) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Kidd Creek Met site.

TX24-020 targeted section 150N (See Fig.1: Schematic Cross Section) which exhibits strong folding of the mineralized horizon which includes argillite, feldspar porphyry and dacites. Hole TX24-020 was drilled to infill a gap between holes TX08-002 and TX008-010 to further define a prominent flexure in the mineralized stratigraphy. The drilled intercept has resulted in the longest intercept to date on the Tillex Copper Project returning a downhole intercept of 110 meters (m) of 1.69% Copper (Cu) and 7.05 grams per tonne (g/t) Ag. (See Fig.1: Schematic Cross Section). Included in this interval is two higher grade intervals of 2.46% Cu and 6.89g/t Ag over 26.72m (57.00m to 83.72m) and a second interval of 3.04% Cu and 13.85g/t Ag over 23.60m (103.40m to 127.00m). See Table 1 Drill intercepts for TX24-020 below.

Hole Number Meters From Meters To Total Meters Cu % Ag g/t TX24-020 34.00 144.00 110.00 1.69 7.05 including 57.00 83.72 26.72 2.46 6.89 and 103.40 127.00 23.60 3.04 13.85

Table 1: Drill intercepts for hole TX24-020

Note: True widths are approximately 50-70% of downhole intercept



Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section 150N, Hole TX24-020

Mineralization consists of locally very fine, pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite, cross-cutting chalcopyrite stringers as well as nodular chalcopyrite to chalcopyrite veins with local pyrite and pyrrhotite. Alteration consists mainly of chlorite and locally pervasive clay alteration. The mineralized argillites within the Tillex Deposit are structurally complex with significant folding and fracturing. As seen in hole TX24-021, mineralized feldspar porphyry is again present in this hole within the argillites. Copper assays within the porphyry ranged from 0.13 to 2.42%.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Photo 1: Mineralized graphitic argillite with stringer, nodular and semi-massive chalcopyrite TX24-020

Photo 2: Massive chalcopyrite within mineralized graphitic argillite within TX24-020

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.com.

