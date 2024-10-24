Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports on the first 3 holes of the 2024 drill program from the 1000m drilled on the Nobody Knows # 2 zone. The zone is part of a project consisting of 52 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 23,016.7 hectares. All 52 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley.

Mineralization is dominated by bornite, chalcocite and malachite with lesser covellite and chalcopyrite and little to no pyrite. These sulphides constitute from trace to 5% of the rock forming grains, small blebs and veinlets which show strong association with silicification and shearing. Mineralization occurs in weakly sheared andesitic rocks as coarse blebs, as coarse bornite along contact of narrow quartz veins, as well as crushed sulphide in fault zones and coarse blebs in dacitic/ rocks. This mineralization does not contain any appreciable gold but is enriched in silver fitting the model of a red bed type copper-silver mineralized system.

The panel of holes completed was designed to aid in identifying the following:

Cross-cutting post mineral diabase dykes.

Cross-cutting post mineral andesite dykes.

Determining the number of mineralized horizons.

Identifying off setting faults.

Determining strike and dip of the mineralization.

The designed holes were successful in indicating 2 and sometimes 3 different bornite, minor chalcocite and occasionally chalcopyrite bearing horizons. Strong mineralization was noted in horizons over 4 m wide separated by weaker mineralized zones. The drilling successfully indicated strong mineralization to at least 100 m of depth.

Assay results for the first 3 holes are shown below:

Drill

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) g/t

Ag %

Cu NK-24-01 36.67 46.13 10.45 2.1 0.25

54.42 58.54 4.11 3.9 0.53

66.16 73.48 10.67 5.78 0.58 Inc. 66.16 66.77 0.61 72.59 1.64 Inc. 71.83 73.48 1.65 20.97 1.61

78.35 87.50 7.46 1.64 0.25 NK-24-02 28.86 63.26 34.60 10.38 0.27 Inc. 40.98 42.68 1.71 81.87 1.61 Inc. 52.84 54.57 1.71 12.39 1.52

65.55 74.70 9.14 4.66 0.67 Inc. 68.60 70.12 1.55 11.1 1.55

80.68 88.72 7.84 1.37 0.19 NK-24-03 26.77 29.57 2.80 2.75 0.19

42.84 63.41 20.58 7.96 0.82 Inc. 44.36 44.97 0.61 54.42 3.41 Inc. 50.82 52.38 1.55 18.41 2.26 Inc. 56.92 58.54 1.62 17.81 2.12

64.94 76.92 11.98 10.36 1.25 Inc. 72.56 76.92 4.36 23.70 2.69

91.25 95.58 4.33 6.60 0.65

Samples were sent to MSA Labs in Terrace for sample preparation and then for analysis in their Langley BC facilities.

The Company is awaiting the assays for the rest of the Nobody Knows drilling and the results will be released once compiled. The Company is waiting for the results for 11 additional holes.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

